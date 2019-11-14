Here's What Metal Tiger plc's (LON:MTR) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Metal Tiger:

0.20 = UK£5.2m ÷ (UK£28m - UK£1.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Metal Tiger has an ROCE of 20%.

Is Metal Tiger's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Metal Tiger's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Metals and Mining industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Metal Tiger's ROCE is currently very good.

Metal Tiger delivered an ROCE of 20%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how Metal Tiger's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

AIM:MTR Past Revenue and Net Income, November 14th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Given the industry it operates in, Metal Tiger could be considered cyclical. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Metal Tiger.

Do Metal Tiger's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Metal Tiger has total assets of UK£28m and current liabilities of UK£1.4m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 5.1% of its total assets. Metal Tiger has low current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its relatively good ROCE.