Here's what Milwaukee's elected officials and top city appointees are paid

Mayor Cavalier Johnson answers questions from the press after delivering his budget address to the members of the Milwaukee Common Council on Sept. 19.

A proposal from last year would raise top Milwaukee city officials' annual salaries — so, what do officials like the mayor, Common Council members and top appointees make each year?

According to 2022 city salary data, many were near the top in hourly pay — though when employees' overtime was figured in, elected and appointed officials fell farther down the list of the highest-paid at the City of Milwaukee.

A spokesman for Mayor Cavalier Johnson noted when the proposal surfaced in October that the effort to raise top officials' pay was coming after "literally thousands of rank-and-file employees have had their pay rates modified to conform with the current labor market."

Here's how much Milwaukee's top elected leaders, cabinet officials and police and fire chiefs currently make, according to the city's Department of Employee Relations:

What is the Milwaukee's mayor's salary?

The mayor's annual base salary is $147,335.76 — the highest of any elected city official but also just cents higher than the city attorney.

What are the salaries of Milwaukee elected officials besides the mayor?

City Attorney: $147,335.50

Treasurer: $114,040

Comptroller: $125,608

Municipal judges: $133,049

Common Council president: $82,749

Common Council member: $73,222 (Council members also have a vehicle allowance plus mileage reimbursement for city business, according to the Department of Employee Relations.)

What are the salaries of the Milwaukee police chief and fire chief?

Milwaukee's police and fire chiefs currently make between $115,161 and $161,221.

What are the salaries of the Milwaukee mayor's cabinet officials?

State statute determines the positions in the Milwaukee mayor's cabinet. Their salaries are set in city ordinance.

Retirement board executive director: $184,565 to $258,381

Health commissioner: $122,746 to $171,838

Department of Public Works commissioner: $122,746 to $171,838

Department of Administration director: $115,161 to $161,221

City engineer: $115,161 to $161,221

City assessor: $115,161 to $161,221

Department of Neighborhood Services commissioner: $115,161 to $161,221

Department of City Development commissioner: $115,161 to $161,221

Department of Employee Relations director: $115,161 to $161,221

Budget director: $108,037 to $151,255

Chief information officer: $108,037 to $151,255

Fire and Police Commission executive director: $108,037 to $151,255

Intergovernmental Relations Division director: $108,037 to $151,255

City librarian: $108,037 to $151,255

Municipal port director: $108,037 to $151,255

Emergency management director: $83,692 - $117,177

Community Development Grants Administration director: $95,097 to $133,131

Purchasing director: $95,097 to $133,131

Employee benefits director: $95,097 to $133,131

Election Commission executive director: $95,097 to $133,131

City labor negotiator: $95,097 to $133,131

