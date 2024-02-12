Here's your up-to-the-minute forecast for Speedweek, the Daytona 500

For NASCAR fans, the wait is almost over for the 66th running of the Daytona 500, slated for Sunday, Feb. 18, at Daytona International Speedway.

The legendary race, which marks the start of the NASCAR season, is the culmination of Speedweek races and activities, a five-day schedule that starts on Wednesday, Valentine's Day, with pole qualifying, and continues with six races over the next four days leading to the 200 laps of the Daytona 500.

But for race fans headed to the track, one of the only wild cards is the weather forecast. So, what’s the outlook for Speedweek and the big race on Sunday?

Pit crew members jump into action to service Christopher Bell's No. 20 Toyota during last year's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. There's a high chance of showers for Sunday's 66th running of the "Great American Race."

Short answer: Expect picture-perfect conditions midweek, but high chances of rain all weekend, including Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500, according to the extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Fine weather expected for Speedweek

“We’re looking at very pleasant weather through Friday,” said Robert Haley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. “Mostly dry conditions through the week.”

That isn’t expected to be case, however, this evening, when a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move across Volusia and Flagler counties ahead of a mild cold front that arrives on Tuesday.

“We’re not anticipating anything severe,” Haley said, “maybe some gusty winds of 40 mph, and some lightning.”

On Tuesday, daytime high temperatures are expected to be in the 60s, with a nighttime low around 48.

For Wednesday’s pole-qualifying competition, sunny skies are expected, with a high near 65 and a nighttime low around 52.

Daytona 500 forecast: Big chance of rain

Alas, the Daytona 500 weather outlook isn’t as promising.

"A low pressure system developing in the Gulf of Mexico interacting with a cold front dropping in from the north is expected to produce a band of high moisture and rainfall across the Gulf and Florida," Haley said.

"There's still some variation in the position and timing of the band between models, which will impact where and when the highest rainfall amounts are, but models are showing the potential for high rain chances and potentially some locally heavy rainfall, too.”

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates his victory in the 2023 running of the Daytona 500. There's a high chance of rain for Sunday's 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

There’s a 50% chance of showers on Saturday in Daytona Beach, under mostly cloudy skies with a high near 71. Nighttime showers also are likely, with rain chance increasing to 70% chance. Lows are expected to be around 57.

On Sunday, there’s a 70% chance of rain, with northwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Daytime highs are expected to be near 67.

Here's the extended forecast in Daytona Beach

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 52 and north-northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. A 20% chance of nighttime showers after 8 p.m. under mostly cloudy skies with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Nighttime showers also are likely, with a 70% chance of rain. Low temperatures around 57.

Sunday: Showers likely, with a 70% chance of precipitation. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Check out Daytona Beach weather forecast for Daytona 500 race.