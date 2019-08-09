Here's What MIPS AB (publ)'s (STO:MIPS) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll look at MIPS AB (publ) (STO:MIPS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for MIPS:

0.40 = kr106m ÷ (kr317m - kr50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, MIPS has an ROCE of 40%.

Is MIPS's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. MIPS's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Leisure industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, MIPS's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, MIPS's ROCE appears to be 40%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 19%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how MIPS's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

OM:MIPS Past Revenue and Net Income, August 9th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect MIPS's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

MIPS has total assets of kr317m and current liabilities of kr50m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From MIPS's ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, MIPS may be worth a closer look. MIPS looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .