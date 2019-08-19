Here's What We Like About MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)'s Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 23rd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of September.

MKS Instruments's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MKS Instruments has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $76.57. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether MKS Instruments has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for MKS Instruments

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. MKS Instruments has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NasdaqGS:MKSI Historical Dividend Yield, August 19th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see MKS Instruments has grown its earnings rapidly, up 42% a year for the past five years. MKS Instruments earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 9 years, MKS Instruments has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.2% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because MKS Instruments is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Has MKS Instruments got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that MKS Instruments is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

Ever wonder what the future holds for MKS Instruments? See what the seven analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow