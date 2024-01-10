Here's how Montgomery plans to honor MLK Day

One day isn’t enough to honor the birth and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., not in a city where he lived and breathed — a place he preached, dreamed, marched, laughed and cried. A place where he developed the foundation of his global message of peace and equality.

It’s also the place where King’s words “Until justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream” are forever etched downtown at the Civil Rights Memorial.

While the world will recognize MLK Day on what would have been his 95th birthday — Jan. 15 — here in Montgomery there are several days of activities celebrating King's life and works for civil rights, voting rights and racial equality. It’s work that others continue to carry forward.

“There’s definitely always work to do,” said Aquan Robinson, an organizer for the 28th annual MLK Memorial Scholarship Gathering on Saturday in Montgomery. “We’ve obviously come a long way, but I don’t want that progress to be misconstrued as we’re close to the finish line… I think there’s a much further way to go.”

Six years after the Atlanta native was ordained, King became minister of Montgomery’s Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in 1954. In December 1955, he became president of the Montgomery Improvement Association, founded to coordinate the Montgomery Bus Boycott. His family's home here was bombed in 1956.

The next year, King became president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in his hometown of Atlanta, where he would move back to in 1960. In the years that followed, he marched, was arrested, spoke of his dream, was honored, saw the birth of the Civil Rights Act, won a Nobel Peace Prize, helped organize Selma marches for voting rights that become law in 1965, spoke against war in 1967, and launched the Poor People’s Campaign that same year.

On April 4, 1968, assassin James Earl Ray killed King in Memphis, Tenn.

“It’s not lost to me that Dr. King’s assassination had a lot to do with equity,” Robinson said. “Part of his reasons for being in Memphis was to pull together the plight of underserved communities from all backgrounds.”

Here’s a look at MLK related activities in Montgomery that start this Friday and stretch even into February:

Martin Luther King Day of Service

When: Noon Thursday, Jan. 11, through Monday, Jan. 15

Info: A time when Montgomery residents step up to make communities more equitable and help build the "beloved community" of King’s dream. You can join by cleaning a public space, mentoring a young person, or assisting people in need.

Register: Register through Hands on River Region at handsonriverregion.galaxydigital.com/event/detail/?event_id=98452

2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Contest

When: Friday, Jan. 12, 8-9 a..m.

Where: Montgomery Public Schools, 307 S. Decatur St.

Info: Students from every Montgomery County middle and high school have been invited to participate in the MLK Oratorical Contest. With a theme of “Your Dream of Montgomery. Your Dream of Community. Your Dream of the World,” students will present original speeches. A winner from the high schools and from middle schools will be selected to present the speech at the 2024 Montgomery County Martin Luther King Parade.

Learn more: mlkdaymgm.com/events/2022-martin-luther-king-jr-oratorical-contest

Jazz and Lyric Celebration

When: Friday, Jan. 12, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Sanctuary, 432 S. Goldthwaite St., Montgomery

Info: Because of the vital role music had in the movement, enjoy a night of smooth jazz and lyric stylings presented by the Martin Luther King Day Committee.

Learn more: mlkdaymgm.com/events/jazz-and-lyric-celebration

2024 AFL-CIO Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Civil and Human Rights Conference

When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 12-14

Where: Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center

Info: With a theme of “Our Voice, Our Ballot, Our Future,” this year’s AFL-CIO Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Civil and Human Rights Conference will be held over three days in Montgomery.

More info: themlkconference.org

28th annual MLK Memorial Scholarship Gathering

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 — doors open at 8 a.m., and breakfast starts at 9 a.m.

Where: Embassy Suites Montgomery Hotel & Conference Center, 300 Tallapoosa St., Montgomery

Info: Guest speaker will be Nathaniel Smith, founder and CEO of Partnership for Southern Equity. An annual event presented by Alpha Phi Alpha Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. – Alpha Upsilon Lambda Chapter, in honor of late fraternity brother, the Rev. Matin Luther King Jr. This event continues the tradition of “Dollars for College Scholars.” Proceeds have enabled the fraternity to provide financial assistance to more than 180 students from 1997-2023. There will be a silent auction.

Cost: $75

Get tickets: https://aulmlkgathering.swell.gives/

MLK Banquet

When: Sunday, Jan. 14, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Wetumpka Civic Center, 410 S. Main St., Wetumpka

Info: The Elmore County Civic Improvement League will be hosting the 2024 MLK Banquet to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The theme for this year’s banquet is “Living the Dream: It Starts With Me — Spreading Hope, Courage, and Unity.” The guest speaker is Mack Paschal, a Washington, D.C., journalist and Wetumpka native. They will honor the 1979 and 1980 State Basketball Champions from Wetumpka High School.

Cost: $40

Get tickets: Available through members of the Elmore County Civic Improvement League

Rosa Parks Museum reopens on MLK Day

When: Monday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: 252 Montgomery St., Montgomery

Info: It’s back, just in time for MLK Day! The Rosa Parks Museum — which examines the life and times of Parks, the Montgomery Bus Boycott and civil rights movement — has been closed to the public since November while technology upgrades were being put into place. It will open for normal business hours on Jan. 15 and on weekdays thereafter, but will closed for the remaining Saturdays of January. The museum is also regularly closed on Sundays. Normal hours will resume in February. All tours are self-guided, and begin on the hour and half hour.

Admission: Ages 13 and up $7.50; ages 4-12 are $4; 3 and younger free

Contact: 334-241-8615

Learn more: https://www.troy.edu/student-life-resources/arts-culture/rosa-parks-museum/visit.html\

Zoo open for MLK Day

When: Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, 2301 Coliseum Parkway

Info: While you’re out with family and friends, come by the zoo for an day outdoors with the animals.

More info and to purchase tickets: https://www.montgomeryzoo.com/

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and program

When: Monday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-noon

Info: Line up for the parade will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Troy University’s Montgomery campus. The parade will proceed through downtown.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration and Family Fun Day

When: Monday, Jan. 15, 12:30-4 p.m.

Where: 300 block of Jackson Street, Montgomery

Info: Live music, balloon release, children’s activities, free food and drinks.

Learn more: mlkdaymgm.com/events/family-fun-day

AUM’s MLK Reflections Breakfast

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m.

Where: Taylor Center 221-222 at Auburn University at Montgomery

Info: Guest speaker is Shelley Stewart of Birmingham, who overcame poverty and family tragedies as a child to become one of Birmingham’s best-known radio personalities and one of America’s most prominent African American businessmen and philanthropists. He’s the founder and president of Mattie C. Stewart Foundation, established in honor of his late mother, Mattie C. Stewart. To date, the Foundation’s tools are estimated to have reached 19 million children, educators, community leaders and parents across 49 U.S. states. He is also the founder of the o2ideas advertising agency in Birmingham.

Register online: aum.edu/student-affairs/campus-traditions/mlkbreakfast/#event

2024 MLK Community Celebration

When: Friday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts

Info: Special celebration with two performances at The Davis Theatre, featuring Lady Tramaine Hawkins and Golden Buzzer winner Victory Brinker, presented by Friends of The Theatre.

Cost: $10 for matinee, $20 for evening

Get tickets: troy.edu/student-life-resources/arts-culture/davis-theatre/seating-information.html

Learn more: keepersofthedream.org

Young People’s Town Hall

When: February 22, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Rosa Parks Museum

Info: Note that plans originally called for this to occur in January prior to MLK Day. According to the Rosa Parks Museum, the Young People's Town Hall will instead happen in February. The museum will not be open to the public until Jan. 15.

