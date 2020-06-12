Here's a much closer look at the PlayStation 5, Sony's next-gen game console that's scheduled to launch this fall

Sony

This holiday season, Sony plans to release two new PlayStation consoles in the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 "Digital Edition."

The two consoles are identical with one exception: The Digital Edition has no disc drive.

Sony revealed both versions of the PlayStation 5 during a lengthy video broadcast on Thursday, and we got our first real look at the next-game PlayStation game console.

Here's every little detail we noticed about the futuristic-looking new console.

After months of speculation and teases, Sony finally unveiled the PlayStation 5 console on Thursday in a lengthy video presentation.

If nothing else, the PlayStation 5 looks distinct.

It is a relatively dramatic design departure from the last several generations of PlayStation console, with a two-tone finish, dramatic fins, and a glowing blue light emanating from the interior crevices.

While Sony didn't say anything about price or when the consoles would be released, here's every little detail of the PlayStation 5 that we spotted during the debut of the console:

Here is the standard edition PlayStation 5, which includes a Blu-ray disc drive:

The main PlayStation 5 — the "Standard Edition" — has an asymmetrical design, with the Blu-ray disc drive adding a bump to one side of the console. That unto itself is a departure from prior consoles, design-wise, to say nothing of the fins.

The blue glow comes from the interior space, where the black portion of the console meets the white exterior.

PlayStation consoles are no stranger to glowing lights, up to and including the PlayStation 4, but the PlayStation 5 features the most prominent glow yet — the entire console, wrapping around to the top, features a glowing blue.

Of note: There appear to be intake and exhaust vents for the console's interior lining the area where the lights are.

The front features two ports: One standard USB, and a USB-C port as well.

Sony didn't show off the back of the console, so there's no way to know what — if any — expansion ports are back there.

In the front, however, we can clearly see two USB ports: One standard, the other USB-C. Both the standard and digital editions of the PS5 have identical ports on the front.

There are also two buttons, and we're guessing they're for power and ejecting discs.

Whether they are mechanical buttons or soft touch remains to be seen, but Sony's last several PlayStation consoles used the latter.

Yes, it can be laid on its side.

