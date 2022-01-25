Here's how much you need to earn to be in the top 1% in your state and nationwide

Have you ever wondered where your income ranks in your state or how to be in the top 1% of annual income?

In the USA, a family must earn an income of $597,815 to be in the top 1% of earners, according to a study by Smart Asset. But the income and rankings vary per state.

In Connecticut, a family needs almost $900,000 to be in the top 1%, while in West Virginia a family needs $350,000.

Smart Asset analyzed income data from the Internal Revenue Service and Bureau of Labor Statistics. The analysis found coastal states have the highest 1% income threshold, and Connecticut holds the highest income requirement to earn in the top 1%.

Smart Asset studied how much an American family must make per state to be in the top 1% of income.

Here's how the top 1% income varies per state:

Highest top 1% income

Connecticut. To earn your spot among the top 1% in the state, you’ll need to make at least $896,490. Massachusetts. These Bay State residents need to earn $810,256 annually. New York. To rank among the top 1%, you must earn $777,126. New Jersey. One-percenters earn $760,462. California. In this state, the top 1% earn about $745,314 annually.

Lowest top 1% income

West Virginia. To make it into the top 1%, you need to earn $350,212. Mississippi. You need to earn $361,462 annually. New Mexico. Residents must make $384,427. Arkansas. To make it into the top 1%, you must earn $411,633. Kentucky. In this state, the top 1% earns $412,836.

