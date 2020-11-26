Here's how much exercise you should get a week, even during a pandemic, WHO says in new guidelines

Even during a pandemic, everyone needs to be physically active, limit the amount of time they spend sitting and take every chance they can to get moving — even if it's just a little, the World Health Organization said.

In new guidelines for people of all ages released Wednesday, the WHO emphasized that "every type of movement counts" as people combat sedentary lifestyles, exacerbated by social distancing and the amount of time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adults should get about 150 to 300 minutes a week of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity, and that includes older adults and those living with chronic conditions or disabilities, the WHO said.

Children should be getting active, too, with an hour a day of moderate to vigorous activity recommended.

Four to five million deaths a year would be averted around the globe if people were more active, the WHO said.

"Being physically active is critical for health and well-being — it can help to add years to life and life to years,” added WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According the WHO:

Children should get at least 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous physical activity and on at least 3 days a week get vigorous aerobic activities, including those that strengthen muscles and bones.

Healthy adults ages 18 to 64 should get at least 150–300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or at least 75–150 minutes per week of vigorous -intensity aerobic physical activity, with more of each type increasing the health benefits. At least 2 days per week of muscle strengthening activity can also confer additional health benefits.

Healthy adults ages 65 and over had the same recommendations as those ages 18 to 64, with the additional recommendation of physical activity on at least 3 days a week that emphasizes functional balance and strength training to prevent falls and increase functional capacity

Pregnant and postpartum woman should get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity.

Adults and children with disabilities or chronic conditions had the same recommendations as otherwise healthy adults and children.

About a quarter of all adults and 80% of adolescents don't get enough physically activity, the WHO said.

Regular physical activity, however, can reduce the risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes and cancer and it has positive effects on mental health and reducing cognitive decline, too, the WHO said.

“These new guidelines highlight how important being active is for our hearts, bodies and minds, and how the favourable outcomes benefit everyone, of all ages and abilities”, added Dr. Fiona Bull, the head of the Physical Activity Unit, which led the development of the new guidelines.

