Here's how much you can expect from Social Security next year — in every state

Social Security officials have announced that older Americans will get a 1.3% increase in their benefits in 2021 — the second-lowest annual raise in Social Security's history, according to the nonprofit Senior Citizens League.

For 2020, seniors got 1.6% more. Next year's cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will be smaller because of lower inflation.

Monthly payments will average $1,543 nationwide in 2021, $20 more than this year. But, as usual, Social Security benefits will be much more generous in some states than others.

Here's how all 50 states and the District of Columbia rank for Social Security in 2020, going from the smallest average annual payout to the largest. Plus, we've done the math to show what seniors can expect next year after a 1.3% raise.

Our methodology: We used the most current Social Security data to calculate 2019 benefits for the average retired worker in each state, then added 1.6% to determine the 2020 payouts. To those amounts, we added another 1.3% to come up with the typical benefits likely in each state in 2021.

51. Louisiana

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,062

According to the Social Security Administration's most current information, 559,820 Louisiana retirees are beneficiaries.

We calculate that they're receiving an average $1421.83 a month in 2020, and $17,061.98 for the year. That's the lowest among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

After next year's 1.3% COLA, Louisiana Social Security recipients will get $1,440.32 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,284.

50. Mississippi

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,126

Social Security officials say 429,412 retired workers in Mississippi are receiving benefits. We calculate that they're getting an average $1,427.13 per month in 2020, and $17,125.62 for the year.

Across the U.S., about 1 in 5 elderly married couples on Social Security and nearly half of unmarried seniors rely on their benefits for at least 90% of their income, the Social Security Administration says.

According to our math, the Mississippians next year will receive $1,445.69 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,348.

49. Maine

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,241

Social Security says 242,442 retired workers in Maine are collecting benefits. We calculate that they're getting an average $1,436.75 a month in 2020 — or $17,241.00 for the full year.

Around 90% of Americans 65 or older receive Social Security benefits. Some choose to wait until they turn 70, the age at which you receive your maximum possible benefit.

We estimate that the retirees in Maine next year will receive $1,455.43 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,465.

48. New Mexico

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,291

In New Mexico — one of 13 states that tax Social Security, according to AARP — 307,967 retirees get benefits. Our calculations say the payments in 2020 average $1,440.92 a month and $17,291.06 per year.

With next year's 1.3% raise, New Mexico's Social Security recipients will get $1,459.65 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,516.

47. Arkansas

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,363

In Arkansas, 450,419 retirees are on Social Security and collect benefits that average $1,446.90 per month in 2020 and $17,362.82 for the entire year, according to our calculations.

The retired workers in Arkansas stand to receive $1,465.71 per month next year and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,589.

46. Montana

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,397

According to the Social Security Administration's most current information, 178,102 Montana retirees are beneficiaries. Our math shows they get an average $1,449.75 a month in 2020, or $17396.99 per year.

Montana also is among the 13 states that tax Social Security benefits, says AARP.

We calculate that the seniors in Montana next year will receive $1,468.60 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,623.15.

45. Kentucky

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,449

In Kentucky, 618,077 retirees take Social Security that works out to an average 2020 benefit of $1,454.10 per month and $17,449.17 for the full year.

On January 31, 1940, the first monthly Social Security check was issued to Ida May Fuller, a retired legal secretary in Ludlow, Vermont. She received $22.54, which is equivalent to $421.48 in today's dollars.

The retirees in Kentucky next year will receive $1,473.00 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,676, according to our math.

44. South Dakota

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,560

The Social Security Administration says 137,577 retired workers in South Dakota get benefits. We calculate that the payments in 2020 average $1,463.31 a month and $17,559.68 per year.

During her lifetime, Ida May Fuller — the first Social Security recipient — collected benefits totaling about $22,889.

After next year's 1.3% increase, South Dakota's Social Security recipients will get $1,482.33 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,788.

43. Alaska

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,582

Officials say 75,412 Alaska retirees are on Social Security, and — according to our calculations — they're getting $1,465.14 per month in 2020, or $17,581.66 for the entire year.

Like every other resident of Alaska, a retiree also receives an annual payment from the state's oil wealth fund. The amount for 2020 was $992.

Alaska's retired workers on Social Security stand to receive $1,484.18 per month next year and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,810.

42. North Dakota

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,669

In North Dakota, 99,735 retirees collect benefits that average $1,472.45 per month in 2020 and $17,669.38 for the year.

North Dakota is another of the 13 states that collect taxes on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

We calculate that the state's retired workers next year will receive $1,491.59 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,899.

41. Oklahoma

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,865

In Oklahoma, 537,909 retirees get Social Security benefits that average $1,488.74 a month in 2020, or $17,864.89 for the year.

The seniors in Oklahoma next year will receive $1,508.09 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,097, according to our calculations.

40. Nevada

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,891

In Nevada, 413,107 retirees are on Social Security, and we calculate that they're receiving an average $1,490.89 per month in 2020, which works out to annual income of $17,890.71.

Social Security typically represents about a third of an older American's income, officials with the program say.

Factoring in a raise next year of 1.3%, Nevada's Social Security recipients will get $1,510.27 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,123.

39. District of Columbia

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,895

In the District of Columbia, 58,903 retirees collect benefits that average $1,491.24 per month in 2020 or $17,894.83 over the course of the year.

An American can claim Social Security as early as age 62, but if you don't wait your monthly payment will be permanently reduced by up to 30%.

The retired workers in D.C. stand to receive $1,510.62 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,127.

38. Texas

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,950

In Texas, 2.95 million retirees are drawing Social Security benefits. We calculate that this year's average payout in the Lone Star State is $1,495.80 per month and $17,949.64 for all of 2020.

After next year's 1.3% Social Security raise, Texas beneficiaries will get $1,515.25 per month, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,183.

37. West Virginia

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,957

Social Security says 292,653 retired workers in West Virginia collect benefits from the program. In 2020, the state average is $1,496.44 and $17,957.24 for the year.

West Virginia is another of the 13 states that collect taxes on Social Security, AARP says.

According to our math, West Virginia seniors next year will receive $1,515.89 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,191.

36. California

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,957

In America's most populous state, 4.44 million seniors retirees receive Social Security payments averaging $1,496.45 a month in 2020 or $17,957.45 for the full year.

The number of older people on Social Security in California is greater than the entire populations of almost half the states.

The retired workers in the Golden State stand to receive $1,515.91 per month next year and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,191.

35. Idaho

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,965

In Idaho 259,909 retirees are on Social Security, and we calculate that they're getting $1497.11 a month in 2020, or $17,965.34 for the full year.

With next year's 1.3% increase, Idaho's Social Security recipients will get $1,516.57 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,199.

34. Alabama

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,969

The Social Security Administration says 731,111 retirees in Alabama collect benefits that, according to our calculations, average $1,497.43 per month in 2020, or $17,969.13 annually.

Half of elderly retired couples in the U.S. and 70% of single retirees derive 50% or more of their income from Social Security, officials with the program say.

The retired workers in Alabama should be on the receiving end of $1,516.89 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,203.

33. Georgia

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,991

In Georgia, 1.29 million seniors receive Social Security benefits averaging $1,499.23 a month in 2020, or $17,990.73 for the year.

We calculate that Georgia's retired workers will receive $1,518.72 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,225.

32. Ohio

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,006

In Ohio, 1.62 million retirees collect benefits, and we calculate that their payments in 2020 average $1,500.46 a month and $18,005.50 for the full year.

During June 2020, some 45.8 million retired workers across the U.S. were receiving Social Security payments, officials say.

After a raise next year of 1.3%, Ohio's Social Security recipients will get $1,519.96 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,240.

31. Missouri

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,025

In Missouri, 897,621 retirees are getting Social Security payments averaging $1,502.10 per month in 2020, or $18,025.14 for the year.

Missouri also is among the 13 states that tax the Social Security benefits of at least some retirees, according to AARP.

According to our math, seniors in the Show Me State next year will receive $1,521.62 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,259.

30. Tennessee

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,179

The Social Security Administration says 995,471 retirees in Tennessee collect benefits that, according to our calculations, average $1,514.88 per month in 2020, or $18,178.54 annually.

The retired Tennesseeans next year will receive $1,534.57 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,415, according to our calculations.

29. Florida

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,212

In Florida — often considered America's retirement capital — some 3.51 million retirees are getting Social Security benefits.

According to our calculations, they're collecting $1,517.69 a month in 2020, and their current annual income from the program is $18,212.30.

The seniors soaking up the sun in the Sunshine State stand to receive $1,537.42 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,449.

28. Hawaii

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,248

In Hawaii — one of the best states for retirement — 218,219 seniors receive retirement benefits from Uncle Sam.

We calculate that they're getting an average $1,520.65 per month in 2020, and $18,247.86 in annual income from Social Security.

With next year's 1.3% raise added in, Hawaii's Social Security recipients will get $1,540.42 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,485.

27. North Carolina

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,338

In North Carolina, 1,526,249 retired workers receive benefits that in 2020 average $1,528.19 per month and $18,338.34 for the year.

Americans are living longer and must rely on Social Security for longer periods. In 1940, a 65-year-old was expected to live almost 14 years, the Social Security Administration says. Today, that life expectancy is more than 20 years.

Our calculations find that North Carolina seniors next year will receive $1,548.06 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,577.

26. Oregon

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,383

Oregon has 998,643 retired workers on Social Security, federal numbers show.

In 2020, their benefits average $1,531.92 per month and $18,383 for the full year.

According to our math, seniors in the Beaver State next year will receive $1,551.84 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,622.

25. Iowa

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,425

In Iowa, 482,117 retirees collect benefits that are averaging $1,535.46 per month and $18,425.48 for all of 2020, by our calculations.

With a raise next year of 1.3%, Iowa's Social Security recipients will get $1,555.42 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,665.

24. Nebraska

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,458

In Nebraska, 257,481 retirees collect benefits that in 2020 average $1,538.18 per month and $18,458.11 for the whole year, according to our math.

Nebraska is another of the 13 states that tax the Social Security benefits of at least some retirees, AARP says.

The retired workers in the Cornhusker State stand to receive $1,558.17 per month next year and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,698.

23. South Carolina

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,519

In South Carolina, 828,566 retirees get Social Security benefits, according to goverment data.

We calculate that they receive an average $1,543.28 a month in 2020, or $18,519.36 for the full year.

With next year's 1.3% increase factored in, South Carolina Social Security recipients will get $1,563.34 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,760.

22. Colorado

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,544

Colorado has 665,194 retirees on Social Security, and their benefits in 2020 average $1545.31 per month, or $18,543.68 on an annual basis.

The Centennial State also is one of the 13 states that collect taxes on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

Our math indicates that Colorado seniors next year will receive $1,565.40 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,785.

21. Vermont

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,620

In Vermont, 109,498 retirees collect Social Security benefits that in 2020 average $1,551.65 per week, or $18619.81 for the full year, according to our calculations.

Vermont is yet another of the 13 states that collect taxes on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

The retired workers in the Green Mountain State stand to receive $1,571.82 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,862.

20. Wyoming

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,669

In this sparsely populated state, 85,085 collect Social Security benefits, according to the program's data.

We calculate that they're typically receiving $1,555.76 monthly in 2020, or $18,669.09 over the course of the year.

After next year's 1.3% raise, Wyoming's Social Security recipients will get $1,575.98 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,912.

19. Illinois

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,681

The Social Security Administration says in Illinois, 1.63 million retired workers are collecting benefits.

They're getting an average $1,556.74 per month in 2020, or annual income from the program of $18,680.83, according to our math.

When a 1.3% raise for next year is added, the Illinois seniors will receive $1576.97 a month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,924.

18. Arizona

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,717

In Arizona — another state that draws large numbers of retirees — 1.04 million retired workers are on Social Security.

We calculate that they're receiving $1,559.72 a month, on average, in 2020, and annual income of $18,716.66.

The retired workers in the Grand Canyon State stand to receive $1,579.00 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,960.

17. Rhode Island

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,779

In Rhode Island, 160,706 retirees collect benefits that in 2020 are averaging $1,564.92 a month or $18,779.08 for the full year.

The Ocean State is another of the 13 states that tax Social Security benefits, according to AARP.

According to our math, Rhode Island seniors next year will receive $1,585.27 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,023.

16. Wisconsin

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,834

In Wisconsin, 923,461 retired workers take Social Security.

By our calculations, they're receiving an average $1,569.55 a month in 2020, or an annual income from the program of $18,834.60.

With next year's 1.3% raise, Wisconsin's Social Security recipients will get $1,589.95 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,079.

15. Utah

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,882

In Utah 296,554 retirees collect benefits that are currently averaging $1,573.53 per month and $18,882.40 for all of 2020.

Utah is yet another of the 13 states that levy state taxes on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

According to our math, seniors in the Beehive State next year will receive $1,593.99 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,128.

14. Virginia

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,939

The Social Security Administration's data shows 1.11 million Virginia seniors are receiving benefits.

We calculate that they're getting $1,578.22 per month in 2020, and $18,938.68 for the full year.

After a raise next year of 1.3%, Virginia's Social Security recipients will get $1,598.74 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,185.

13. New York

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,945

In New York 2.60 million retirees collect benefits that are averaging $1,578.79 a month in 2020, or $18,945.49 for the full year.

The first official Social Security number was 055-09-0001 — issued in 1936 to 23-year-old John Sweeney Jr. of New Rochelle, New York.

Our math indicates that seniors in the Empire State next year will receive $1,599.32 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,192.

12. Kansas

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,983

In Kansas 402,018 retirees collect benefits that are averaging $1,581.88 a month in 2020 and $18,982.61 for the year as a whole.

Kansas also is among the 13 states that collect taxes on some Social Security benefits, according to AARP.

According to our calculations, seniors in the Sunflower State next year will receive $1,602.45 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,229.

11. Massachusetts

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,987

In Massachusetts, 901,679 retirees are drawing benefits from Social Security.

We calculate that they're getting an average $1,582.27 per month in 2020, or $18,987.19 for the year.

With next year's 1.3% raise, the Bay State's Social Security recipients will get $1,602.84 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,234.

10. Pennsylvania

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,999

In Pennsylvania 2.01 million retirees collect Social Security benefits, according to the latest government data.

In 2020, they're getting an average $1,583.23 per month from the system and will get $18,998.77 over the course of the full year.

We calculate that seniors in the Keystone State next year will receive $1,603.81 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,246.

9. Indiana

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,046

In Indiana, 946,375 retirees are on Social Security and are getting an average $1,587.15 per month in 2020 and $19,045.83 for the full year, according to our calculations.

After next year's Social Security raise of 1.3%, Indiana beneficiaries will get $1,607.79 per month, on average, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,293.

8. Minnesota

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,131

In Minnesota 784,382 seniors collect Social Security benefits in 2018 that in 2020 average out to $1,594.25 per month and $19,131.00 for the full year.

Minnesota is another of the 13 states that collect state income tax on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

Our math finds that seniors in the North Star State next year will typically receive $1,614.98 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,380.

7. Washington

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,298

Washington has 1.01 million retirees who are on Social Security. It's one of 14 states with over 1 million beneficiaries.

We calculate that the Washingtonians are receiving monthly payments averaging $1,608.13 in 2020, and an annual income of $19,297.61.

The retired workers in the Evergreen State stand to receive $1,629.04 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,548.

6. Michigan

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,397

In Michigan, 1.54 million retired workers are receiving benefits from Social Security.

They're getting an average $1,616.43 per month from the program, and annual income of $19,397.18, according to our calculations.

With next year's raise of 1.3%, the Great Lake State's Social Security recipients will get $1,637.44 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,649.

5. Maryland

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,492

In Maryland, the state where the Social Security Administration is headquartered (in the Baltimore suburb of Woodlawn), 742,552 retirees collect benefits that in 2020 are averaging $1,624.37 a month and $19,492.47 for the full year.

According to our calculations, seniors in the Old Line State next year will receive $1,645.49 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,746.

4. New Hampshire

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,733

In this New England state, 220,989 collect benefits that in 2020 are averaging $1,644.42 per month and $19,733.04 for the year.

The lowest Social Security number ever issued was given to Grace Owen of Concord, New Hampshire, in 1936. It was: 001-01-0001.

By our math, seniors in the Granite State next year will receive $1,665.80 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,990.

3. Delaware

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,905

In Delaware, 162,952 older people are on Social Security, according to the agency's data.

We calculate that they're getting an average $1,658.79 per month in 2020 and a typical annual benefit of $19,905.45.

After next year's 1.3% Social Security raise is added, Delaware beneficiaries will get $1,607.79 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $20,164.

2. Connecticut

Average annual benefit in 2020: $20,223

In Connecticut, 512,703 retirees are taking Social Security. We calculate that they receive an average $1,685.29 per month and $20,223.45 for the full year.

Connecticut is the last of the 13 states that collect taxes on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

The retired workers in the Nutmeg State stand to receive an average $1,707.20 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $20,486.

1. New Jersey

Average annual benefit in 2020: $20,273

The Garden State is where 1.21 million older people receive the largest average Social Security payments: $1,689.42 per month in 2020, or $20,273.09 for the full year, by our calculations.

With next year's raise of 1.3%, New Jersey Social Security recipients typically will receive $1,711.39 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $20,537.