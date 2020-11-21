Here's how much you can expect from Social Security next year — in every state

Doug Whiteman
·24 min read
Here's how much you can expect from Social Security next year — in every state

Social Security officials have announced that older Americans will get a 1.3% increase in their benefits in 2021 — the second-lowest annual raise in Social Security's history, according to the nonprofit Senior Citizens League.

For 2020, seniors got 1.6% more. Next year's cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will be smaller because of lower inflation.

Monthly payments will average $1,543 nationwide in 2021, $20 more than this year. But, as usual, Social Security benefits will be much more generous in some states than others.

Here's how all 50 states and the District of Columbia rank for Social Security in 2020, going from the smallest average annual payout to the largest. Plus, we've done the math to show what seniors can expect next year after a 1.3% raise.

Our methodology: We used the most current Social Security data to calculate 2019 benefits for the average retired worker in each state, then added 1.6% to determine the 2020 payouts. To those amounts, we added another 1.3% to come up with the typical benefits likely in each state in 2021.

51. Louisiana

Handsome senior man taking a selfie along the Mississippi River and bridge in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Fotoluminate LLC / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,062

According to the Social Security Administration's most current information, 559,820 Louisiana retirees are beneficiaries.

We calculate that they're receiving an average $1421.83 a month in 2020, and $17,061.98 for the year. That's the lowest among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

After next year's 1.3% COLA, Louisiana Social Security recipients will get $1,440.32 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,284.

50. Mississippi

An African-American man smoking a cigar, Vicksburg, MS
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,126

Social Security officials say 429,412 retired workers in Mississippi are receiving benefits. We calculate that they're getting an average $1,427.13 per month in 2020, and $17,125.62 for the year.

Across the U.S., about 1 in 5 elderly married couples on Social Security and nearly half of unmarried seniors rely on their benefits for at least 90% of their income, the Social Security Administration says.

According to our math, the Mississippians next year will receive $1,445.69 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,348.

49. Maine

Group of happy senior friends cheering at barbecue meal in terrace outdoor, Maine
DisobeyArt / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,241

Social Security says 242,442 retired workers in Maine are collecting benefits. We calculate that they're getting an average $1,436.75 a month in 2020 — or $17,241.00 for the full year.

Around 90% of Americans 65 or older receive Social Security benefits. Some choose to wait until they turn 70, the age at which you receive your maximum possible benefit.

We estimate that the retirees in Maine next year will receive $1,455.43 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,465.

48. New Mexico

Historic route 66 route marker sign in New Mexico
Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,291

In New Mexico — one of 13 states that tax Social Security, according to AARP — 307,967 retirees get benefits. Our calculations say the payments in 2020 average $1,440.92 a month and $17,291.06 per year.

For help stretching your retirement income and savings as far as possible, consider signing up with a financial planning service. In a 30-minute call, you can talk goals, priorities and figure out how to move forward.

With next year's 1.3% raise, New Mexico's Social Security recipients will get $1,459.65 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,516.

47. Arkansas

Three fishermen stand on a wooden dock over a lake. They are bream fishing. Photo shows only their legs and shoes.
Bonita R. Cheshier / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,363

In Arkansas, 450,419 retirees are on Social Security and collect benefits that average $1,446.90 per month in 2020 and $17,362.82 for the entire year, according to our calculations.

Social Security isn't much, which is why it's important for seniors to use budget stretchers — like a free browser extension that helps you save every time you shop online.

The retired workers in Arkansas stand to receive $1,465.71 per month next year and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,589.

46. Montana

happy spain senior couple hiking in the nature
perdar / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,397

According to the Social Security Administration's most current information, 178,102 Montana retirees are beneficiaries. Our math shows they get an average $1,449.75 a month in 2020, or $17396.99 per year.

Montana also is among the 13 states that tax Social Security benefits, says AARP.

We calculate that the seniors in Montana next year will receive $1,468.60 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,623.15.

45. Kentucky

MEN AT HORSE TRACK WAITING FOR RACE TO START
Darcy Jardine / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,449

In Kentucky, 618,077 retirees take Social Security that works out to an average 2020 benefit of $1,454.10 per month and $17,449.17 for the full year.

On January 31, 1940, the first monthly Social Security check was issued to Ida May Fuller, a retired legal secretary in Ludlow, Vermont. She received $22.54, which is equivalent to $421.48 in today's dollars.

The retirees in Kentucky next year will receive $1,473.00 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,676, according to our math.

44. South Dakota

Mount Rushmore National Park in the Black Hills South Dakota during a warm sunrise with clear blue sky morning. High Dynamic Range. / Mount Rushmore National Park
JJM Photography / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,560

The Social Security Administration says 137,577 retired workers in South Dakota get benefits. We calculate that the payments in 2020 average $1,463.31 a month and $17,559.68 per year.

During her lifetime, Ida May Fuller — the first Social Security recipient — collected benefits totaling about $22,889.

After next year's 1.3% increase, South Dakota's Social Security recipients will get $1,482.33 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,788.

43. Alaska

Portrait of senior man wearing blue cap with Hubbard glacier in background.
B. Franklin / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,582

Officials say 75,412 Alaska retirees are on Social Security, and — according to our calculations — they're getting $1,465.14 per month in 2020, or $17,581.66 for the entire year.

Like every other resident of Alaska, a retiree also receives an annual payment from the state's oil wealth fund. The amount for 2020 was $992.

Alaska's retired workers on Social Security stand to receive $1,484.18 per month next year and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,810.

42. North Dakota

A senior couple riding horses in nature.
Halfpoint / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,669

In North Dakota, 99,735 retirees collect benefits that average $1,472.45 per month in 2020 and $17,669.38 for the year.

North Dakota is another of the 13 states that collect taxes on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

We calculate that the state's retired workers next year will receive $1,491.59 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $17,899.

41. Oklahoma

old elderly mature farmer with a smile on his face hugs a bunch of pumpkins, harvesting concept
Bonsales / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,865

In Oklahoma, 537,909 retirees get Social Security benefits that average $1,488.74 a month in 2020, or $17,864.89 for the year.

Older Americans have many ways to supplement their income in retirement, so they're not scraping by solely on Social Security. A senior might get work tutoring online, or find another side gig.

The seniors in Oklahoma next year will receive $1,508.09 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,097, according to our calculations.

40. Nevada

mature couple sightseeing in downtown las vegas streets
Joshua Resnick / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,891

In Nevada, 413,107 retirees are on Social Security, and we calculate that they're receiving an average $1,490.89 per month in 2020, which works out to annual income of $17,890.71.

Social Security typically represents about a third of an older American's income, officials with the program say.

Factoring in a raise next year of 1.3%, Nevada's Social Security recipients will get $1,510.27 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,123.

39. District of Columbia

family, age, tourism, travel and people concept - happy senior couple with map over washington white house background
Syda Productions / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,895

In the District of Columbia, 58,903 retirees collect benefits that average $1,491.24 per month in 2020 or $17,894.83 over the course of the year.

An American can claim Social Security as early as age 62, but if you don't wait your monthly payment will be permanently reduced by up to 30%.

The retired workers in D.C. stand to receive $1,510.62 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,127.

38. Texas

Handsome middle age man outdoor nature portrait in the Texas Hill Country.
Fotoluminate LLC / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,950

In Texas, 2.95 million retirees are drawing Social Security benefits. We calculate that this year's average payout in the Lone Star State is $1,495.80 per month and $17,949.64 for all of 2020.

If you've got a smartphone, it can be your ticket to earning extra money in retirement. A rewards program offers free gift cards and cash back just for watching videos and taking surveys on your phone.

After next year's 1.3% Social Security raise, Texas beneficiaries will get $1,515.25 per month, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,183.

37. West Virginia

Climber on top of Seneca Rocks
Steve Heap / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,957

Social Security says 292,653 retired workers in West Virginia collect benefits from the program. In 2020, the state average is $1,496.44 and $17,957.24 for the year.

West Virginia is another of the 13 states that collect taxes on Social Security, AARP says.

According to our math, West Virginia seniors next year will receive $1,515.89 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,191.

36. California

Cheerful African American mature couple with arms around at the beach
sirtravelalot / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,957

In America's most populous state, 4.44 million seniors retirees receive Social Security payments averaging $1,496.45 a month in 2020 or $17,957.45 for the full year.

The number of older people on Social Security in California is greater than the entire populations of almost half the states.

The retired workers in the Golden State stand to receive $1,515.91 per month next year and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,191.

35. Idaho

Healthy Active Senior Photographer Hiking Outdoors. Copy space.
Denise Lett / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,965

In Idaho 259,909 retirees are on Social Security, and we calculate that they're getting $1497.11 a month in 2020, or $17,965.34 for the full year.

To grow your retirement income, be sure that it goes into a high-interest savings account that'll give you better returns than a standard savings account.

With next year's 1.3% increase, Idaho's Social Security recipients will get $1,516.57 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,199.

34. Alabama

A senior man enjoying the view on the Alabama gulf coast.
Darryl Vest / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,969

The Social Security Administration says 731,111 retirees in Alabama collect benefits that, according to our calculations, average $1,497.43 per month in 2020, or $17,969.13 annually.

Half of elderly retired couples in the U.S. and 70% of single retirees derive 50% or more of their income from Social Security, officials with the program say.

The retired workers in Alabama should be on the receiving end of $1,516.89 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,203.

33. Georgia

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA OCTOBER 8: Unidentified retired African American couple enjoying the afternoon at one of the popular city squares in historical Savannah on October 8, 2013.
Fotoluminate LLC / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $17,991

In Georgia, 1.29 million seniors receive Social Security benefits averaging $1,499.23 a month in 2020, or $17,990.73 for the year.

Without a decent stream of income in retirement, it can be easy to fall deep into debt. If you're struggling with credit card bills each month, a debt consolidation loan can help take that weight off your shoulders.

We calculate that Georgia's retired workers will receive $1,518.72 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,225.

32. Ohio

Two older hunters rest, sitting on a log
Sever180 / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,006

In Ohio, 1.62 million retirees collect benefits, and we calculate that their payments in 2020 average $1,500.46 a month and $18,005.50 for the full year.

During June 2020, some 45.8 million retired workers across the U.S. were receiving Social Security payments, officials say.

After a raise next year of 1.3%, Ohio's Social Security recipients will get $1,519.96 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,240.

31. Missouri

Cheerful senior couple sharing funnel cake with powdered sugar at autumn country fair in Missouri, USA
LanaG / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,025

In Missouri, 897,621 retirees are getting Social Security payments averaging $1,502.10 per month in 2020, or $18,025.14 for the year.

Missouri also is among the 13 states that tax the Social Security benefits of at least some retirees, according to AARP.

According to our math, seniors in the Show Me State next year will receive $1,521.62 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,259.

30. Tennessee

Smiling senior man standing next to Appalachian Trail sign
LanaG / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,179

The Social Security Administration says 995,471 retirees in Tennessee collect benefits that, according to our calculations, average $1,514.88 per month in 2020, or $18,178.54 annually.

Investment income, maybe through an automated investing service, or robo-advisor, can help retirees get the most from their money.

The retired Tennesseeans next year will receive $1,534.57 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,415, according to our calculations.

29. Florida

Senior Couple on a bike ride
Brocreative / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,212

In Florida — often considered America's retirement capital — some 3.51 million retirees are getting Social Security benefits.

According to our calculations, they're collecting $1,517.69 a month in 2020, and their current annual income from the program is $18,212.30.

The seniors soaking up the sun in the Sunshine State stand to receive $1,537.42 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,449.

28. Hawaii

Forgetful older mother with cup near couple
CREATISTA / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,248

In Hawaii — one of the best states for retirement — 218,219 seniors receive retirement benefits from Uncle Sam.

We calculate that they're getting an average $1,520.65 per month in 2020, and $18,247.86 in annual income from Social Security.

With next year's 1.3% raise added in, Hawaii's Social Security recipients will get $1,540.42 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,485.

27. North Carolina

Senior man sitting on rock with German Shepherd dog in a field off the Appalachian Trail on Roan Mountain border of North Carolina and Tennessee.
Cvandyke / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,338

In North Carolina, 1,526,249 retired workers receive benefits that in 2020 average $1,528.19 per month and $18,338.34 for the year.

Americans are living longer and must rely on Social Security for longer periods. In 1940, a 65-year-old was expected to live almost 14 years, the Social Security Administration says. Today, that life expectancy is more than 20 years.

Our calculations find that North Carolina seniors next year will receive $1,548.06 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,577.

26. Oregon

Rear view of happy senior African-American couple standing next to each other while looking at the sea and mountains on beach on beautiful cloudy day.
wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,383

Oregon has 998,643 retired workers on Social Security, federal numbers show.

In 2020, their benefits average $1,531.92 per month and $18,383 for the full year.

According to our math, seniors in the Beaver State next year will receive $1,551.84 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,622.

25. Iowa

Farmer standing by tractor outside the barn
goodluz / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,425

In Iowa, 482,117 retirees collect benefits that are averaging $1,535.46 per month and $18,425.48 for all of 2020, by our calculations.

If you're still years away from retirement but need to save more, so you'll have more than Social Security to get by on, an online financial planner can give you the coaching you need.

With a raise next year of 1.3%, Iowa's Social Security recipients will get $1,555.42 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,665.

24. Nebraska

senior man is running on a long trestle over Long Pine Creek - recreational Cowboy Trail in northern Nebraska
marekuliasz / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,458

In Nebraska, 257,481 retirees collect benefits that in 2020 average $1,538.18 per month and $18,458.11 for the whole year, according to our math.

Nebraska is another of the 13 states that tax the Social Security benefits of at least some retirees, AARP says.

The retired workers in the Cornhusker State stand to receive $1,558.17 per month next year and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,698.

23. South Carolina

Old people in geriatric hospice: group of senior women playing cards and having fun together. The aged ladies sit on the sofa of the hospital and start a new match
Diego Cervo / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,519

In South Carolina, 828,566 retirees get Social Security benefits, according to goverment data.

We calculate that they receive an average $1,543.28 a month in 2020, or $18,519.36 for the full year.

With next year's 1.3% increase factored in, South Carolina Social Security recipients will get $1,563.34 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,760.

22. Colorado

Smiling skier on ski slope in Colorado leaning on her poles with mountains in background. Horizontal shot.
iofoto / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,544

Colorado has 665,194 retirees on Social Security, and their benefits in 2020 average $1545.31 per month, or $18,543.68 on an annual basis.

The Centennial State also is one of the 13 states that collect taxes on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

Our math indicates that Colorado seniors next year will receive $1,565.40 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,785.

21. Vermont

Senior man solo traveller birdwatching from kayak in morning fog
Christine Glade / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,620

In Vermont, 109,498 retirees collect Social Security benefits that in 2020 average $1,551.65 per week, or $18619.81 for the full year, according to our calculations.

Vermont is yet another of the 13 states that collect taxes on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

The retired workers in the Green Mountain State stand to receive $1,571.82 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,862.

20. Wyoming

Attractive older Caucasian man with blue eyes, with face covered by bandana. Standing beside a river with fishing rod, trees and grass in background. He looks like a retiree.
Diane Isabel / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,669

In this sparsely populated state, 85,085 collect Social Security benefits, according to the program's data.

We calculate that they're typically receiving $1,555.76 monthly in 2020, or $18,669.09 over the course of the year.

After next year's 1.3% raise, Wyoming's Social Security recipients will get $1,575.98 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,912.

19. Illinois

Elderly 80 plus year old man outdoor portrait with the Chicago skyline in the background.
Fotoluminate LLC / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,681

The Social Security Administration says in Illinois, 1.63 million retired workers are collecting benefits.

They're getting an average $1,556.74 per month in 2020, or annual income from the program of $18,680.83, according to our math.

When a 1.3% raise for next year is added, the Illinois seniors will receive $1576.97 a month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,924.

18. Arizona

Happy, Hugging Senior Couple Posing on the Edge of The Grand Canyon.
Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,717

In Arizona — another state that draws large numbers of retirees — 1.04 million retired workers are on Social Security.

We calculate that they're receiving $1,559.72 a month, on average, in 2020, and annual income of $18,716.66.

The retired workers in the Grand Canyon State stand to receive $1,579.00 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $18,960.

17. Rhode Island

Woman on Beach Little Compton RI
Kate Elliott / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,779

In Rhode Island, 160,706 retirees collect benefits that in 2020 are averaging $1,564.92 a month or $18,779.08 for the full year.

The Ocean State is another of the 13 states that tax Social Security benefits, according to AARP.

According to our math, Rhode Island seniors next year will receive $1,585.27 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,023.

16. Wisconsin

Senior couple enjoying time together by a lake
Suzanne Tucker / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,834

In Wisconsin, 923,461 retired workers take Social Security.

By our calculations, they're receiving an average $1,569.55 a month in 2020, or an annual income from the program of $18,834.60.

With next year's 1.3% raise, Wisconsin's Social Security recipients will get $1,589.95 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,079.

15. Utah

Forced perspective of a senior adult woman (60s) pretending to touch a famous rock formation in Utah Monument Valley
melissamn / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,882

In Utah 296,554 retirees collect benefits that are currently averaging $1,573.53 per month and $18,882.40 for all of 2020.

Utah is yet another of the 13 states that levy state taxes on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

According to our math, seniors in the Beehive State next year will receive $1,593.99 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,128.

14. Virginia

Back view of man watching sunset from rocky summit of Stony Man on Skyline Drive in Virginia
Steve Heap / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,939

The Social Security Administration's data shows 1.11 million Virginia seniors are receiving benefits.

We calculate that they're getting $1,578.22 per month in 2020, and $18,938.68 for the full year.

After a raise next year of 1.3%, Virginia's Social Security recipients will get $1,598.74 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,185.

13. New York

Gay Couple at Park in New York
William Perugini / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,945

In New York 2.60 million retirees collect benefits that are averaging $1,578.79 a month in 2020, or $18,945.49 for the full year.

The first official Social Security number was 055-09-0001 — issued in 1936 to 23-year-old John Sweeney Jr. of New Rochelle, New York.

Our math indicates that seniors in the Empire State next year will receive $1,599.32 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,192.

12. Kansas

Two farmers in a field examining wheat crop.
PointImages / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,983

In Kansas 402,018 retirees collect benefits that are averaging $1,581.88 a month in 2020 and $18,982.61 for the year as a whole.

Kansas also is among the 13 states that collect taxes on some Social Security benefits, according to AARP.

According to our calculations, seniors in the Sunflower State next year will receive $1,602.45 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,229.

11. Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts, USA - September 3, 2005 : Italian seniors meeting in sidewalk of Boston, Massachusetts
Pierrette Guertin / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,987

In Massachusetts, 901,679 retirees are drawing benefits from Social Security.

We calculate that they're getting an average $1,582.27 per month in 2020, or $18,987.19 for the year.

With next year's 1.3% raise, the Bay State's Social Security recipients will get $1,602.84 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,234.

10. Pennsylvania

Senior Group Friends Exercise Relax Concept
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $18,999

In Pennsylvania 2.01 million retirees collect Social Security benefits, according to the latest government data.

In 2020, they're getting an average $1,583.23 per month from the system and will get $18,998.77 over the course of the full year.

We calculate that seniors in the Keystone State next year will receive $1,603.81 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,246.

9. Indiana

Man and woman, senior couple, having a walk in autumn or fall outdoors, the trees show colorful foliage
Kzenon / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,046

In Indiana, 946,375 retirees are on Social Security and are getting an average $1,587.15 per month in 2020 and $19,045.83 for the full year, according to our calculations.

That's not a lot to live on, which is why it's so vital to put money away during your working years so you'll have savings to fall back on in retirement.

After next year's Social Security raise of 1.3%, Indiana beneficiaries will get $1,607.79 per month, on average, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,293.

8. Minnesota

Woman and dog in matching red jackets walking in snow after winter storm in Minnesota.
Edgar Lee Espe / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,131

In Minnesota 784,382 seniors collect Social Security benefits in 2018 that in 2020 average out to $1,594.25 per month and $19,131.00 for the full year.

Minnesota is another of the 13 states that collect state income tax on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

Our math finds that seniors in the North Star State next year will typically receive $1,614.98 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,380.

7. Washington

Senior Woman Stopping to Enjoy the Scenery in Eastern Washington State while on a Bike Ride
Julie DeGuia / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,298

Washington has 1.01 million retirees who are on Social Security. It's one of 14 states with over 1 million beneficiaries.

We calculate that the Washingtonians are receiving monthly payments averaging $1,608.13 in 2020, and an annual income of $19,297.61.

The retired workers in the Evergreen State stand to receive $1,629.04 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,548.

6. Michigan

A woman on the beach watching Lake Michigan
Lindsay Snow / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,397

In Michigan, 1.54 million retired workers are receiving benefits from Social Security.

They're getting an average $1,616.43 per month from the program, and annual income of $19,397.18, according to our calculations.

With next year's raise of 1.3%, the Great Lake State's Social Security recipients will get $1,637.44 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,649.

5. Maryland

Senior lady in patio chairs drinking champagne by Chesapeake bay
Steve Heap / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,492

In Maryland, the state where the Social Security Administration is headquartered (in the Baltimore suburb of Woodlawn), 742,552 retirees collect benefits that in 2020 are averaging $1,624.37 a month and $19,492.47 for the full year.

Despite the relatively high payouts here, there are plenty of other reasons you probably wouldn't want to retire in Maryland.

According to our calculations, seniors in the Old Line State next year will receive $1,645.49 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,746.

4. New Hampshire

Artist outside in the field painting on his easel a landscape of the wildflowers in the mountains. Copy space.
Denise Lett / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,733

In this New England state, 220,989 collect benefits that in 2020 are averaging $1,644.42 per month and $19,733.04 for the year.

The lowest Social Security number ever issued was given to Grace Owen of Concord, New Hampshire, in 1936. It was: 001-01-0001.

By our math, seniors in the Granite State next year will receive $1,665.80 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $19,990.

3. Delaware

Group of four happy seniors with mugs toasting
CREATISTA / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $19,905

In Delaware, 162,952 older people are on Social Security, according to the agency's data.

We calculate that they're getting an average $1,658.79 per month in 2020 and a typical annual benefit of $19,905.45.

After next year's 1.3% Social Security raise is added, Delaware beneficiaries will get $1,607.79 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $20,164.

2. Connecticut

An older couple on the beach looking across the water at beautiful waterfront homes. Vintage effect applied.
Edward Fielding / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $20,223

In Connecticut, 512,703 retirees are taking Social Security. We calculate that they receive an average $1,685.29 per month and $20,223.45 for the full year.

Connecticut is the last of the 13 states that collect taxes on Social Security benefits, AARP says.

The retired workers in the Nutmeg State stand to receive an average $1,707.20 per month next year, and a 2021 average annual benefit of $20,486.

1. New Jersey

Front view of happy diverse senior woman exercising with resistance band in fitness studio
wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock

Average annual benefit in 2020: $20,273

The Garden State is where 1.21 million older people receive the largest average Social Security payments: $1,689.42 per month in 2020, or $20,273.09 for the full year, by our calculations.

Let's be honest: $20,273 isn't much of an income. You'll want to buy life insurance to ensure your loved ones aren't burdened by more than grief once you're gone. Today, it's very easy to compare policies and get the best possible rate.

With next year's raise of 1.3%, New Jersey Social Security recipients typically will receive $1,711.39 per month and a 2021 average annual benefit of $20,537.

