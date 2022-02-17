Here's how much Iowa schools are getting after Kim Reynolds signs school funding bill

Iowa school districts will receive a 2.5% rise in per-pupil state aid next budget year after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a school funding package Thursday.

The education funding plan Republicans have put forward will bring an estimated $159 million in new money to Iowa's public schools.

"The state's significant and responsible funding increases year over year for more than a decade help ensure that Iowa has the strong public education system necessary to support the success of our students and our state," Reynolds said in a statement.

Reynolds' signature comes after the Iowa Legislature sent the bill to her desk earlier this week. She and other Republicans have applauded the funding boost as a strong investment. But Democrats have said the increase is insufficient to keep pace with inflation, especially after it rose by 7% in 2021.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, contrasted the funding package Thursday with Democrats' proposal to raise school funding by $300 million this year. Democrats have said Republicans should invest more money in education rather than pursue cuts to the state's corporate income tax, which Reynolds has proposed.

"We're incredibly disappointed with the inadequate funding for public schools in this state, and we intend ... to keep fighting for public schools as we go forward," she said.

More: These two Iowa educators just earned a national award for teaching science and math

Konfrst said Democrats are expecting more battles over education policy this year as Republicans advance a proposal to use public funding to help students switch to private schools and outline potential penalties for teachers and school librarians found to be distributing "obscene" material — a result of the debate over certain books in school libraries.

Republicans have countered Democrats' criticisms of their funding proposal by saying they are making sustainable investments and that schools still have millions of unused federal relief funds available to them.

Story continues

Reynolds said in the release that the state is also investing in science, technology, engineering and math education, work-based learning and registered apprenticeship programs.

The increase in school funding will take the total amount of money Iowa spends on K12 education through the state general fund to an estimated $3.581 billion, up from about $3.409 billion.

More: Iowa schools' systems for parents to challenge books isn't enough, say Republicans pushing bill

Reynolds also on Thursday followed up on her announcement in her January Condition of the State address that she would be providing $1,000 retention bonuses to teachers, peace officers, corrections personnel and child care workers.

Reynolds said the Iowa Department of Education will be sending the payments to qualified teachers through their employers.

State peace officers and Iowa Department of Corrections officers will automatically receive the payments through their paychecks, and local law enforcement agencies can request payment for their officers through the state.

Child care workers will be able to apply for the bonuses through the Iowa Department of Human Services website later in February.

More: Transgender girls would be barred from playing girls' sports under Iowa Republican bill

Des Moines Register reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller contributed to this report.

Ian Richardson covers the Iowa Statehouse for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at irichardson@registermedia.com, at 515-284-8254, or on Twitter at @DMRIanR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa schools to get more funding as Kim Reynolds signs education bill