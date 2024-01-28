Here's how much rain has fallen in North Jersey during latest storm

North Jersey saw more rain Sunday, continuing what has been a soggy January as the region experienced unseasonably mild temperatures.

Here are some rain totals as of Sunday afternoon, according to Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers and the National Weather Service:

Oakland: 1.30 inches

Sparta: 1.18 inches

Ringwood: 1.18 inches

Ramsey: 1.17 inches

Hasbrouck Heights: 1.15 inches

New Milford: 1.13 inches

Paterson: 1.12 inches

West Milford: 1.12 inches

Franklin Lakes: 1.12 inches

Ridgewood: 1.12 inches

Cedar Grove: 1.11 inches

Ramsey has seen 7.66 inches of precipitation this month, and had 9.33 inches of precipitation in December, Ziff said.

Rain was expected to continue into the evening, with rain and snow likely after midnight, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

On Monday, there is chance of rain and snow in the morning and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, with highs in the lower 40s.

