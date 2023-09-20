Here's how much Saline County will offer diesel mechanics to fill vacancies

Amid a challenge to hire and retain diesel mechanics, Saline County has approved hiring incentives of $2,500 for those roles in the Road and Bridge Department.

Two diesel mechanic positions are vacant as of Sept. 19, one of which has gone unfilled since August of last year. Saline County Road and Bridge Administrator Darren Fishel said these jobs are critical for the department to run smoothly.

"Currently the crews are repairing their own equipment under the tutelage of the shop services manager," Fishel said. "So, when something breaks they bring it in and fix it."

Parts from student projects lay on a table in the diesel technology workshop at Salina Tech.

At its weekly meeting Sept. 19, the Saline County Commission approved the following hiring incentives in hopes of quickly filling those roles:

$2,500 with 25% payable every three months of employment and the full incentive paid at 12 months of employment.

$2,500 tool allowance paid in monthly increments over 12 months of successful employment.

If the employees leave voluntarily during their first 12 months, they would be subject to repayment of the incentives paid.

This hiring incentive will be in place for a one-year period in case the county does not retain those hired as diesel mechanics with the incentive.

Commissioner Joe Hay asked if staff has been in contact with people at Salina Area Technical College, which has a reputable diesel mechanics program, about opportunities at the county.

Saline County Human Resources Director Marilyn Leamer said HR has advertised jobs at the college and will continue to do so at area vocational institutions. Leamer said the most recent county vacancy was due to an individual getting a job at Salina Tech.

Saline County Commissioner Rodger Sparks at a weekly meeting in January. The Commission unanimously approved a $2,500 hiring incentive for diesel mechanics in the county Tuesday.

The commission unanimously approved the terms of the hiring incentive Sept. 19. Commissioner Monte Shadwick said he appreciated Leamer's work to find solutions beyond just raising the hourly rate.

"I appreciate you thinking about the incentives as opposed to just raising everybody's pay," Shadwick said. "I mean, this is what people all over the country are doing. I appreciate it and I support it."

The minimum salary for diesel mechanic positions in Saline County is $20.13 an hour, with the maximum set at $30.33. Annually, that is $41,870 to $63,076.

The hiring incentive approved Tuesday will cost $10,000 and be funded through salary dollars not paid due to the vacancies.

Commission discusses possibility of new meeting schedule

During a discussion portion of the Sept. 19 meeting, the Saline County commissioners looked at different options for their 2024 meeting schedule.

Commissioners Bob Vidricksen and Joe Hay mentioned they had received comments from the public about the desire for evening meeting times. They noted that some constituents are unable to make the 9 a.m. Tuesday meetings.

There was an unofficial consensus that keeping study sessions built into the Commission's schedule was beneficial for the board's understanding of certain topics and provided time for ample discussion and deliberation on more complex matters.

Commissioner James Weese mentioned a study that found Saline County holds more meetings annually than other localities of the same size. Saline County holds weekly meetings while most other counties hold twice monthly or every other week schedules.

No direct action was taken on determining a 2024 meetings schedule on Sept. 19. County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes will come back with revised options for schedules given Tuesday's discussion.

Kendrick Calfee has been a reporter with the Salina Journal since 2022, primarily covering government and education. You can reach him at kcalfee@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @calfee_kc.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Saline County approves $2,500 incentives to hire diesel mechanics