Here's how much snow Central Jersey will get on Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Somerset and Hunterdon counties from midnight Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday for an expected four to seven inches of snow from a complex storm system.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Middlesex County with two to four inches expected.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Union County with the possibility of five to eight inches.

Winds could also gust 35 to 40 mph.

The precipitation will start as rain around midnight then change over to snow in the I-78 corridor by 3 a.m. and in the I-95 corridor between 5 and 8 a.m. The heaviest precipitation, in whatever form, will be during the morning rush hour before ending in the afternoon.

The latest model runs have shifted heavier snowfall totals into Middlesex County but later model runs with confirm whether that's a trend or an outlier.

Predicting a winter storm in Central Jersey is always tricky business, as the weather varies greatly from the Raritan Bay to the Delaware River. The further away you're from the ocean and the higher your elevation means the chances for colder and snowier weather increases.

This storm is no different.

And, complicating this forecast, unlike many winter storms in Central Jersey, it's not going to be a snow-to-rain scenario, but a rain-to-snow situation.

That will make forecasts of accumulations and road conditions, especially during the Tuesday morning commute, extremely difficult to predict a day in advance, because it depends how fast colder air rushes into the storm system and the ultimate track of the storm system.

A shift of 20 miles in the storm track could mean the difference between a bone-chilling rain or several inches of wet snow. And the storm track, based on the timing of its intensification and where that intensification will happen, will also affect snow totals.

The ground remains warm from the near 60-degree temperatures over the weekend so that might hold down storm totals.

It is most likely that the areas in the I-78 corridor and west of I-287, because of distance from the ocean and elevation, will see the most snow.

The question remains, that may not be answered until the storm begins to pound the area, is how much snow the rest of Central Jersey will get.

And, because it's still six weeks before spring, another storm is expected Friday or Saturday with perhaps three or four inches of snow.

