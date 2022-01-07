Here's How Much Snow East Brunswick Saw On Friday

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — The Garden State was blanketed in snow on Friday morning after a snowstorm blew through the region overnight.

As of Friday morning, East Brunswick saw about 3 inches of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter weather advisory for East Brunswick expired at 10 a.m. on Friday morning. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Here are the snow totals as of Friday for towns across Middlesex County, as reported by the National Weather Service. The totals are preliminary and will be updated later:



North Brunswick: 4.7 in

East Brunswick: 3.0 in

Early Friday morning, Mayor Bard Cohen provided an update to residents on the winter storm. All major roads and side roads have been plowed at least once, and crews were working on clearing minor side roads and cul-de-sacs.

"We, like the hospitals and the schools, are short-staffed due to COVID. We ask that you remain patient," Cohen said. "Please, if you do not have to be on the roads, stay at home. And if you must travel, leave enough time. Drive slowly and carefully."

