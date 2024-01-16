Here's how much snow fell in Delaware Monday night, town by town

Delaware News Journal
·1 min read

Delaware had its first measurable snowfall of the season on Monday as the front end of a winter storm left an average of an inch snow up and down the state as of 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service is calling for snow to turn into sleet and rain early Tuesday across the region, leaving slippery conditions for the Tuesday morning commute.

Delaware snowfall totals as of 10 p.m. Monday
Snowfall totals

According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System Monitoring Network, here is a breakdown of snow accumulation.

  • Talleyville 1.2 inches

  • Claymont 1.2 inches

  • Greenville 1.1 inches

  • Prices Corner 0.8 inches

  • White Clay Creek 1.2 inches

  • Hockessin 1.2 inches

  • Newark 1.2 inches

  • Glasgow 1.2 inches

  • New Castle 1.3 inches

  • Blackbird 1.3 inches

  • Port Penn 1.3 inches

  • West Dover 0.8 inches

  • Smyrna 1.3 inches

  • Woodside 1.2 inches

  • Dover 0.8 inches

  • Frederica 0.8 inches

  • Harrington 0.8 inches

  • Dagsboro 0.9 inches

  • Bethany Beach 0.4 inches

  • Stockley 0.9 inches

  • Nassau 0.8 inches

  • Ellendale 0.8 inches

  • Lewes 0.8 inches

  • Seaford 0.8 inches

  • Bridgeville 0.8 inches

  • Laurel 1.1 inches

Snow covered roads Monday night in Talleyville as captured by a traffic camera.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Snow fall totals for Monday in Delaware

