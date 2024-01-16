Here's how much snow fell in Delaware Monday night, town by town

Delaware had its first measurable snowfall of the season on Monday as the front end of a winter storm left an average of an inch snow up and down the state as of 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service is calling for snow to turn into sleet and rain early Tuesday across the region, leaving slippery conditions for the Tuesday morning commute.

Delaware snowfall totals as of 10 p.m. Monday

Snowfall totals

According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System Monitoring Network, here is a breakdown of snow accumulation.

Talleyville 1.2 inches

Claymont 1.2 inches

Greenville 1.1 inches

Prices Corner 0.8 inches

White Clay Creek 1.2 inches

Hockessin 1.2 inches

Newark 1.2 inches

Glasgow 1.2 inches

New Castle 1.3 inches

Blackbird 1.3 inches

Port Penn 1.3 inches

West Dover 0.8 inches

Smyrna 1.3 inches

Woodside 1.2 inches

Dover 0.8 inches

Frederica 0.8 inches

Harrington 0.8 inches

Dagsboro 0.9 inches

Bethany Beach 0.4 inches

Stockley 0.9 inches

Nassau 0.8 inches

Ellendale 0.8 inches

Lewes 0.8 inches

Seaford 0.8 inches

Bridgeville 0.8 inches

Laurel 1.1 inches

