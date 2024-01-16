Here's how much snow fell in Delaware Monday night, town by town
Delaware had its first measurable snowfall of the season on Monday as the front end of a winter storm left an average of an inch snow up and down the state as of 10 p.m.
The National Weather Service is calling for snow to turn into sleet and rain early Tuesday across the region, leaving slippery conditions for the Tuesday morning commute.
Snowfall totals
According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System Monitoring Network, here is a breakdown of snow accumulation.
Talleyville 1.2 inches
Claymont 1.2 inches
Greenville 1.1 inches
Prices Corner 0.8 inches
White Clay Creek 1.2 inches
Hockessin 1.2 inches
Newark 1.2 inches
Glasgow 1.2 inches
New Castle 1.3 inches
Blackbird 1.3 inches
Port Penn 1.3 inches
West Dover 0.8 inches
Smyrna 1.3 inches
Woodside 1.2 inches
Dover 0.8 inches
Frederica 0.8 inches
Harrington 0.8 inches
Dagsboro 0.9 inches
Bethany Beach 0.4 inches
Stockley 0.9 inches
Nassau 0.8 inches
Ellendale 0.8 inches
Lewes 0.8 inches
Seaford 0.8 inches
Bridgeville 0.8 inches
Laurel 1.1 inches
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Snow fall totals for Monday in Delaware