Here's how much snow Fort Collins, other Colorado areas got ahead of spring-like warmup

Colorado's latest storm brought several inches of snow to portions of Colorado.

Fort Collins got 2.5 inches of snow at the city's official weather station on the Colorado State University Campus. Travel conditions deteriorated quickly Friday evening, prompting the city to go on accident alert.

Warmer days are on the way. But before we get to that, here's a look back at the storm.

Fort Collins-area snow totals

These snowfall ranges were reported through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network on Saturday morning:

Fort Collins: 0.8 inches to 3.4 inches

Horsetooth Mountain: 3 inches

Wellington: 0.5 inches to 1 inch

Loveland: 1.3 inches to 3.5 inches

Timnath: 1 inch to 1.3 inches

Berthoud: 2 inches to 3.4 inches

Estes Park: 2.2 inches to 2.8 inches

Top snow totals for other Colorado areas

These were the top totals reported for other Colorado areas through CoCoRaHS:

Colorado Springs: 6 inches

Ouray: 5.8 inches

Silverthorne: 5.8 inches

Boulder: 5.7 inches

Rollinsville: 5 inches

Crested Butte: 5 inches

La Veta: 5 inches

Steamboat Springs: 4.4 inches

Walsenburg: 4.3 inches

Ivywild: 4.2 inches

Golden: 4.2 inches

Nederland: 4.1 inches

Pinecliffe: 4.1 inches

Vail: 4.1 inches

Niwot: 4.1 inches

Fort Collins weather forecast

According to the National Weather Service:

Saturday, Feb. 17: High near 34 degrees, low around 12 degrees. Sunny.

Sunday, Feb. 18: Mostly cloudy for much of the day, with a forecast high near 48 degrees and a low around 26.

Monday, Feb. 19 (Washington's Birthday): Sunday, with a forecast high near 56 and low around 29.

Tuesday, Feb. 20: Sunny, with a forecast high near 63 and low around 31.

Wednesday, Feb. 21: Chance of rain and a forecast high near 59 and low around 32.

Thursday, Feb. 22: A chance of rain and snow, but partly sunny. Forecast high near 51, low around 23.

Friday, Feb. 23: Sunny, with a forecast high near 51. Forecast low was not listed Saturday morning.

How did Fort Collins' Friday temperatures compare to normal?

The city's mean daily temperature Friday — 24 degrees — was 10 degrees below average for the day, according to the CSU weather station; the high temperature was 36 degrees, and the low was 12.

