Here's how much snow Fort Collins, other Colorado areas got ahead of spring-like warmup
Colorado's latest storm brought several inches of snow to portions of Colorado.
Fort Collins got 2.5 inches of snow at the city's official weather station on the Colorado State University Campus. Travel conditions deteriorated quickly Friday evening, prompting the city to go on accident alert.
Warmer days are on the way. But before we get to that, here's a look back at the storm.
Fort Collins-area snow totals
These snowfall ranges were reported through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network on Saturday morning:
Fort Collins: 0.8 inches to 3.4 inches
Horsetooth Mountain: 3 inches
Wellington: 0.5 inches to 1 inch
Loveland: 1.3 inches to 3.5 inches
Timnath: 1 inch to 1.3 inches
Berthoud: 2 inches to 3.4 inches
Estes Park: 2.2 inches to 2.8 inches
Top snow totals for other Colorado areas
These were the top totals reported for other Colorado areas through CoCoRaHS:
Colorado Springs: 6 inches
Ouray: 5.8 inches
Silverthorne: 5.8 inches
Boulder: 5.7 inches
Rollinsville: 5 inches
Crested Butte: 5 inches
La Veta: 5 inches
Steamboat Springs: 4.4 inches
Walsenburg: 4.3 inches
Ivywild: 4.2 inches
Golden: 4.2 inches
Nederland: 4.1 inches
Pinecliffe: 4.1 inches
Vail: 4.1 inches
Niwot: 4.1 inches
Fort Collins weather forecast
According to the National Weather Service:
Saturday, Feb. 17: High near 34 degrees, low around 12 degrees. Sunny.
Sunday, Feb. 18: Mostly cloudy for much of the day, with a forecast high near 48 degrees and a low around 26.
Monday, Feb. 19 (Washington's Birthday): Sunday, with a forecast high near 56 and low around 29.
Tuesday, Feb. 20: Sunny, with a forecast high near 63 and low around 31.
Wednesday, Feb. 21: Chance of rain and a forecast high near 59 and low around 32.
Thursday, Feb. 22: A chance of rain and snow, but partly sunny. Forecast high near 51, low around 23.
Friday, Feb. 23: Sunny, with a forecast high near 51. Forecast low was not listed Saturday morning.
How did Fort Collins' Friday temperatures compare to normal?
The city's mean daily temperature Friday — 24 degrees — was 10 degrees below average for the day, according to the CSU weather station; the high temperature was 36 degrees, and the low was 12.
