Here's how much snow the Thanksgiving storm dumped across the Fort Collins area

Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
·2 min read

The Thanksgiving snowstorm didn't come in one bunch but instead delivered snow in spurts, resulting in snowfall totals of more than a foot in areas west of Fort Collins on Thursday through Saturday.

The snow and cold created slick travel conditions that prompted the city to go on accident alert Saturday as a second round of snow fell on top of icy streets.

The snow also caused flight delays at Denver International Airport on Saturday.

Larger snowfall amounts favored the western part of Fort Collins, which saw a wide range of snow totals.

Fort Collins officially received 4 inches of snow Thursday into Friday at its weather station on the main CSU campus. Snowfall amounts from Saturday were unavailable Sunday morning.

The snow was the second snowfall of the 2023-24 season for Fort Collins, which received 5.8 inches of snow Oct. 28-29.

Thanksgiving snowstorm totals for Fort Collins area and statewide

Here are snowfall totals through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

Fort Collins area snowfall totals

  • Virginia Dale (7 miles east): 17.1 inches

  • Cherokee Park (7 miles southeast): 14 inches

  • Buckhorn Mountain: 12.4 inches

  • Horsetooth Mountain (2 miles southeast): 11 inches

  • Carter Lake (4 miles southwest): 10.4 inches

  • Fort Collins (3 miles southwest): 10.1 inches

  • Fort Collins (2 miles west-northwest): 9.8 inches

  • Laporte (2 miles south): 9 inches

  • Fort Collins (3 miles northeast): 9 inches

  • Mishawaka (3 miles northwest): 8.4 inches

  • Berthoud (2 miles south-southwest): 8.1 inches

  • Virginia Dale (1 mile west-southwest): 8 inches

  • Timnath (2 miles west): 7.9 inches

  • Loveland (2 miles northwest): 7.8 inches

  • Windsor (4 miles west-southwest): 7.5 inches

  • Campion: 6.9 inches

  • Wellington: 4 inches

Statewide snowfall totals

  • Boulder: 9 inches

  • Longmont: 6 inches

  • Steamboat: 5.8 inches

  • Denver: 3 inches

  • Sterling: 3 inches

  • DIA: 2.9 inches

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado snowfall from Thanksgiving storm topped a foot in areas

