Here's how much snow the Thanksgiving storm dumped across the Fort Collins area

The Thanksgiving snowstorm didn't come in one bunch but instead delivered snow in spurts, resulting in snowfall totals of more than a foot in areas west of Fort Collins on Thursday through Saturday.

The snow and cold created slick travel conditions that prompted the city to go on accident alert Saturday as a second round of snow fell on top of icy streets.

The snow also caused flight delays at Denver International Airport on Saturday.

Larger snowfall amounts favored the western part of Fort Collins, which saw a wide range of snow totals.

Fort Collins officially received 4 inches of snow Thursday into Friday at its weather station on the main CSU campus. Snowfall amounts from Saturday were unavailable Sunday morning.

The snow was the second snowfall of the 2023-24 season for Fort Collins, which received 5.8 inches of snow Oct. 28-29.

Thanksgiving snowstorm totals for Fort Collins area and statewide

Here are snowfall totals through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

Fort Collins area snowfall totals

Virginia Dale (7 miles east): 17.1 inches

Cherokee Park (7 miles southeast): 14 inches

Buckhorn Mountain: 12.4 inches

Horsetooth Mountain (2 miles southeast): 11 inches

Carter Lake (4 miles southwest): 10.4 inches

Fort Collins (3 miles southwest): 10.1 inches

Fort Collins (2 miles west-northwest): 9.8 inches

Laporte (2 miles south): 9 inches

Fort Collins (3 miles northeast): 9 inches

Mishawaka (3 miles northwest): 8.4 inches

Berthoud (2 miles south-southwest): 8.1 inches

Virginia Dale (1 mile west-southwest): 8 inches

Timnath (2 miles west): 7.9 inches

Loveland (2 miles northwest): 7.8 inches

Windsor (4 miles west-southwest): 7.5 inches

Campion: 6.9 inches

Wellington: 4 inches

Statewide snowfall totals

Boulder: 9 inches

Longmont: 6 inches

Steamboat: 5.8 inches

Denver: 3 inches

Sterling: 3 inches

DIA: 2.9 inches

