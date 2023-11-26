Here's how much snow the Thanksgiving storm dumped across the Fort Collins area
The Thanksgiving snowstorm didn't come in one bunch but instead delivered snow in spurts, resulting in snowfall totals of more than a foot in areas west of Fort Collins on Thursday through Saturday.
The snow and cold created slick travel conditions that prompted the city to go on accident alert Saturday as a second round of snow fell on top of icy streets.
The snow also caused flight delays at Denver International Airport on Saturday.
Larger snowfall amounts favored the western part of Fort Collins, which saw a wide range of snow totals.
Fort Collins officially received 4 inches of snow Thursday into Friday at its weather station on the main CSU campus. Snowfall amounts from Saturday were unavailable Sunday morning.
The snow was the second snowfall of the 2023-24 season for Fort Collins, which received 5.8 inches of snow Oct. 28-29.
Thanksgiving snowstorm totals for Fort Collins area and statewide
Here are snowfall totals through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service:
Fort Collins area snowfall totals
Virginia Dale (7 miles east): 17.1 inches
Cherokee Park (7 miles southeast): 14 inches
Buckhorn Mountain: 12.4 inches
Horsetooth Mountain (2 miles southeast): 11 inches
Carter Lake (4 miles southwest): 10.4 inches
Fort Collins (3 miles southwest): 10.1 inches
Fort Collins (2 miles west-northwest): 9.8 inches
Laporte (2 miles south): 9 inches
Fort Collins (3 miles northeast): 9 inches
Mishawaka (3 miles northwest): 8.4 inches
Berthoud (2 miles south-southwest): 8.1 inches
Virginia Dale (1 mile west-southwest): 8 inches
Timnath (2 miles west): 7.9 inches
Loveland (2 miles northwest): 7.8 inches
Windsor (4 miles west-southwest): 7.5 inches
Campion: 6.9 inches
Wellington: 4 inches
Statewide snowfall totals
Boulder: 9 inches
Longmont: 6 inches
Steamboat: 5.8 inches
Denver: 3 inches
Sterling: 3 inches
DIA: 2.9 inches
This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado snowfall from Thanksgiving storm topped a foot in areas