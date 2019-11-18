Here's What MYR Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MYRG) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at MYR Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MYRG) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, MYR Group's P/E ratio is 16.12. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying $16.12 for every $1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for MYR Group:

P/E of 16.12 = $34.63 ÷ $2.15 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does MYR Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.3) for companies in the construction industry is roughly the same as MYR Group's P/E.

NasdaqGS:MYRG Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 18th 2019

That indicates that the market expects MYR Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

MYR Group increased earnings per share by 3.5% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 7.0%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

MYR Group's Balance Sheet

Net debt is 29% of MYR Group's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On MYR Group's P/E Ratio

MYR Group trades on a P/E ratio of 16.1, which is below the US market average of 18.2. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings are improving. If growth is sustainable over the long term, then the current P/E ratio may be a sign of good value.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.

