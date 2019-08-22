Here's What Nafpaktos Textile Industry S.A.'s (ATH:NAYP) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Nafpaktos Textile Industry S.A. (ATH:NAYP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nafpaktos Textile Industry:

0.059 = €581k ÷ (€18m - €7.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Nafpaktos Textile Industry has an ROCE of 5.9%.

See our latest analysis for Nafpaktos Textile Industry

Does Nafpaktos Textile Industry Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Nafpaktos Textile Industry's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 2.0% average in the Luxury industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Nafpaktos Textile Industry compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~4.9% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Nafpaktos Textile Industry reported an ROCE of 5.9% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Nafpaktos Textile Industry's past growth compares to other companies.

ATSE:NAYP Past Revenue and Net Income, August 22nd 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Nafpaktos Textile Industry has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Nafpaktos Textile Industry's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Nafpaktos Textile Industry has total liabilities of €7.9m and total assets of €18m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 45% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Nafpaktos Textile Industry's ROCE is concerning.