Here's how Naspers' bankers executed the world's largest block sale of Tencent shares without crashing Hong Kong's market

A sleepless, white-knuckled night awaited bankers at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup on April 7 after the Hong Kong stock market closed, as they checked in with colleagues half a world away on Zoom Video Communications' conferencing software.

Over the next six-and-half hours late into the night, the Hong Kong-based bankers worked frantically with dealers in New York, Tokyo, London and San Francisco to match buy and sell orders in the world's largest-ever block trade at HK$114.17 billion (US$14.7 billion). On offer was 2 per cent of China's most valuable company, Tencent Holdings.

The seller, Naspers of South Africa, was cashing in on one of the most successful venture capital investments of all time to finance its forays into other digital businesses. At its sale price, the Cape Town-based company had notched up a return of over 7,000 times on its investment, based on calculations by South China Morning Post.

Finding buyers for the block, about nine times more than the average daily traded volume over the past 12 months, was no mean feat because a clumsy exit from the heaviest weighted stock on the Hang Seng Index would potentially set off a calamitous crash not just in Tencent's shares, but also for the world's third-largest capital market. Coming hot on the heels of fire sales in technology stocks in the wake of Archegos Capital's implosion and heightened antitrust scrutiny in China, the timing made it one of the most challenging deals to pull off in the history of finance.

Tencent's share price from 2018 to 2021

To help clinch the deal, Naspers secretly briefed a small group of money managers 24 hours before the divestment. All in, US$60 billion worth of orders were queued up for the Tencent block that night including about 10 for around US$1 billion each, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tencent's shares, which closed at HK$629.50 before Naspers' Prosus unit announced its sale, never fell below HK$600 in the days since, keeping buyers well in the money above their HK$595 purchase price. The successful sale also underscored the depth and abundance of liquidity in Hong Kong's capital pool, enough to rival US and European markets.

Prosus chief financial officer Basil Sgourdos expects Tencent's stock.to continue to rise in value

"That's a great and unique position for Hong Kong and one it can build off going forward," Naspers' financial director Basil Sgourdos said in an interview with the Post.

Naspers' US$32 million bet on Tencent in 2001 for a 46.5 per cent stake was valued at US$164 billion in 2017, a fortune that helped to finance the newspaper publisher's transformation into an internet conglomerate. Naspers sold 2 per cent of Tencent in March 2018 at HK$405 per share, ahead of a 45 per cent price plunge to HK$259 over the next seven months that took another eight months to claw back.

Fast forward to 2021, and Shenzhen-based Tencent faces a crackdown by Chinese regulators determined to break up the country's internet monopolies. Some investors worry that this latest sale by Tencent's largest shareholder presages another sell-off. Most stock analysts say that is unlikely, and 93 per cent of the 67 analysts who cover Tencent recommend investors "buy" the stock.

"History never simply repeats itself," said Tencent analysts at Chinese bank CICC.

Prosus, Naspers' global internet investment arm and the holder of the Tencent stake since 2019, is adamant that the future of the Chinese internet behemoth remains bright and has committed to holding onto its remaining Tencent stake for at least three years.

"We think there is more value to come," said Sgourdos, who is also Prosus' chief financial officer.

That being said, Prosus was eager to take advantage of buoyant markets to fill its war chest for acquisitions, announcing two weeks after its divestment an US$80 million acquisition of the European online-trading group BUX.

"Even in times of volatility, investors want exposure to China tech," said Alex Abagian, co-head of equity capital markets in the region at Morgan Stanley, which tops investment banking league tables for large equity sales in Asia.

Ahead of the expiry of Prosus' lock-up following the 2018 sale, some investors signalled they wanted to buy. Sgourdos, who oversaw the 2018 sale, considered his options.

"We wanted to do a quick transaction and move on with life," he said, which meant a block sale rather than dribbling shares through the market or entering bilateral talks with other investors.

Prosus rehired Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, who had worked on its 2018 sale. Goldman Sachs replaced Bank of America in the line up given its ranking in the league tables and after BofA's James Fleming defected to Citi.

Together, they decided to take a small group of investors into their confidence, a process known as wall-crossing. For flash sales, wall-crossing gives portfolio managers time to win approval for big-ticket purchases from headquarters, sometimes located in a different time zone, and provides the seller feedback from investors on what they would be willing to pay.

Prosus also sought to minimise the potential shock to the market, as happened in 2018. Prosus and its bankers were confident that Hong Kong had enough liquidity to absorb such a large transaction.

Mainland China's investors had been able to trade Hong Kong-listed stocks since 2014 via the Stock Connect cross-border channel linking the city's bourse with Shanghai and Shenzhen. The resulting influx of mainland Chinese money into Hong Kong has nearly doubled the value of trading to HK$32 trillion last year. Still, 2 per cent of Tencent in one fell swoop was roughly equal to seven days of trading on average, the same ratio as in 2018.

"Hong Kong has developed by leaps and bounds in terms of the exchange's ability to draw in all pockets of global capital," said Phyllis Wang, a managing director in Goldman Sachs' ECM syndicate team. Goldman ranks second in Asia Pacific equity sales so far this year.

As Sgourdos pondered when to press the launch button, one challenge was picking the best date. The company's lock-up from its 2018 sale expired on March 22, and Tencent reported its earnings on March 24, ahead of three non-trading days in Hong Kong over the Easter holidays. Another consideration was Hong Kong's higher stamp duty kicks in on August 1. Prosus picked the aftermarket hours of April 7.

Tencent shares fell 3.8 per cent on April 7. Prosus decided not to nickel-and-dime investors, since the stock had risen more than 162 fold from Tencent's initial public offering in 2004 and pushed ahead.

Some of the bankers were nervous. They pitched the sale below the technically important HK$600 level to grab investors' attention from the get-go.

Tencent's founder and chief executive Pony Ma Huateng at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters

The sale launched at 4.55pm, after the market had closed in Hong Kong. Terms sheets flashed on investors' screens offering stock between HK$575 and HK$595 a share. Sales traders hit the phones, encouraging their best clients to buy.

One of the bankers involved in the deal described the process as "ruthless" and "meticulous" as the team hunted for investors from Tokyo, through London to the east and west coast of the US.

The wall-crossing had generated orders for roughly three-quarters of the block at the lower end of that price range, creating the impression of a supply shortage. The tactic worked, and within 20 minutes the bankers had amassed enough demand for all of the stock.

From then on, the banks worked to boost the sale price. Unusually, the teams were confident enough to narrow the price range to between HK$585 and HK$595 midway through the sale. Most of the investors who had pitched low hurriedly raised their offer prices with only roughly a few billion dollars worth of orders falling away.

Over 450 buyers held up their hands for Tencent shares that night, more than the 300 in 2018, with China-domiciled investors making up most of the difference. Between 60 and 65 per cent of the book came from Asia-based investors, or the Asian offices of global firms, and roughly a third from the US.

"Hong Kong markets have changed dramatically over the past few years, not just from significant southbound flows but also Chinese investors' participation in Hong Kong transactions," said Harish Raman, head of Citigroup's Asia Pacific equity capital markets syndicate team. Citi ranks second in Asia Pacific ex-Japan IPOs so far this year.

The sale closed at HK$595 a share before midnight at the top end of the range, and a 5.5 per cent discount to the April 7 closing price in the market, narrower than the 7.8 per cent discount in 2018. After the sale, Prosus still holds 28.9 per cent of Tencent as the Chinese company's largest single shareholder. Tencent's founder and chief executive Pony Ma Huateng is the second-biggest shareholder with a 7.4 per cent stake.

When bankers divvied up shares between investors across the next three hours, they placed half in the hands of 10 institutions and 70 per cent with the top 20, hoping that concentrating shares in the hands of buy-and-hold investors would buoy the aftermarket. About a third of the buyers were long-term investors, a greater proportion than in 2018, including sovereign wealth funds and existing Tencent and Naspers' shareholders. Hedge funds and index trackers also took part in the deal.

Tencent shares fell 1.5 per cent on April 8, as the market digested Prosus' divestment but stayed above the sale price before rising 0.08 per cent a day later. Bankers were jubilant.

The sale was a stand-out even in a banner year for deal-making. Globally, block trades have swollen 181 per cent so far this year to a record US$59 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Prosus paid roughly US$100 million in costs, including bankers' fees, foreign exchange and US$14.7 million in stamp duty. The banks' fees of about 30 basis points of the deal's value, roughly US$44 million, reflect their "best efforts" rather than any guarantee that they would sell all the shares, known as hard underwriting, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The sale secured Morgan Stanley and Goldman's positions as leaders in arranging block trades across the region, while Citi's participation pushed Credit Suisse out of third place, Refinitiv data showed. The three banks' market share swelled by between 2.6 and 15.7 percentage points, bolstering their bragging rights and making it more likely they will win mandates in future.

Prosus, already one of the largest technology investors in the world, took home US$14.6 billion in net proceeds from the sale to plough into food delivery, classifieds, digital payments and online education that have all boomed during the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which does not have to pay capital gains tax on the divestment under Dutch law, is likely to spend half of the proceeds on acquisitions and the rest on share buy-backs, said ABN Amro analysts.

"We needed meaningful capital and we needed to pursue other opportunities," said Sgourdos. "It's not easy to raise US$15 billion in one go, and there was an opportunity here. We've got a very full pipeline around our core priorities, and we're actually engaged on a number of that could very easily, in the next year or so, consume all of that cash."

The joke among traders and investors is that a deal that would normally only happen once in a career has now become a recurring event as Hong Kong's market continues to deepen. Investors will watch for the next sale from April 2024, when Prosus' lock-up on its remaining US$224 billion stake expires.

