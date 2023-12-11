Here's what Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue attaining a top protection rating means for you

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue has 63 firefighters and five administrators.

NEENAH — Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue has attained the highest national fire protection rating, which could result in lower insurance rates for commercial and industrial businesses and perhaps even homeowners.

The rating — Insurance Services Office Inc.'s Public Protection Classification 1 — has been achieved by only nine fire departments in Wisconsin. That's about 1% of the state's 812 fire departments.

"This is so cool," Neenah-Menasha Fire Chief Kevin Kloehn told The Post-Crescent. "I just, I can't believe it, but I can because everybody here worked so hard to do this."

This new classification will take effect March 1. It will remain in place unless the department falls below the standard in subsequent audits.

Kloehn said the Class 1 rating is a source of pride for the fire department. It also instills confidence in the community.

"Our citizens in our community and our businesses in our community know that when the fire department is called, they are getting the best of the best," Kloehn said.

Other fire departments in Wisconsin to achieve the Class 1 rating are Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and West Allis.

What does the new rating mean to Neenah and Menasha?

Beyond a sense of pride, the Class 1 rating has practical implications. It can boost the recruitment of firefighters and lower insurance rates.

"It isn't 100% (certain), but it can offer a huge discount in insurance to businesses and industry in your community," Kloehn said. "That's the big thing."

Neenah Director of Community Development Chris Haese said his office will use the rating to attract companies to the city.

"When people are asking about fire protection, we absolutely will make that well-known," Haese said.

The effect on residents is less certain. Kloehn said discounted rates for homeowners insurance typically come with the Class 2 rating, which has been in place for many years.

"It's still recommended that whoever lives in our cities should contact their insurance agency and say, 'Hey, our city just became a Class 1 fire department,'" Kloehn said. "You never know, you might get that savings. It depends on the insurance company maybe."

Neenah-Menasha Fire Chief Kevin Kloehn is thrilled the department achieved the Class 1 rating. Kloehn will retire in January and be succeeded by Travis Teesch.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue makes huge leap during most recent audit

Kloehn said when he was appointed fire chief in 2016, his top goal was to achieve the Class 1 rating.

That requires a score of 90 or more out of 100.

During a 2016 audit, Neenah-Menasha scored 82, consistent with its Class 2 rating.

Two years later, the department scored 83.7. It was an improvement, but significantly short of the goal.

Earlier this year the fire department and the Neenah and Menasha water utilities worked with the auditor to first understand and then correct deficiencies.

The effort paid off. Neenah-Menasha scored 94.48 to earn the Class 1 rating.

The news came about a month before Kloehn retires and will be succeeded by Travis Teesch.

"I was hoping we would get that before I leave," Kloehn said.

What improvements were made to secure the top rating?

The audit examines four main areas.

Emergency communications (10 points): For Neenah-Menasha, the service is provided by the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center.

Fire department (50 points): The review assesses fire-suppression capabilities, including response times, staffing, the number of engine companies and ladder companies, equipment and training.

Water supply (40 points): The review considers hydrant size, type and installation as well as programs for inspecting hydrants and testing water flow.

Community risk reduction (5.5 bonus points): Extra credit can achieved for adopting and enforcing a fire protection code, public fire safety education and fire investigation.

In the most recent audit, Neenah-Menasha shortened response times, changed its records management system to better reflect staff training and expanded its public outreach.

The water utilities also made incremental improvements to its systems over time and documented those improvements for the auditor.

"Small changes throughout a system like this can actually have a big impact," Neenah Water Utility Director Tony Mach said.

