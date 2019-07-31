Here's What NI Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NODK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use NI Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NODK) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, NI Holdings has a P/E ratio of 9.86. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 10%.

View our latest analysis for NI Holdings

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for NI Holdings:

P/E of 9.86 = $17.11 ÷ $1.73 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does NI Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see NI Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (17) in the insurance industry classification.

NasdaqCM:NODK Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 31st 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that NI Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, NI Holdings grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 123% gain was both fast and well deserved.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

NI Holdings's Balance Sheet

With net cash of US$70m, NI Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 18% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On NI Holdings's P/E Ratio

NI Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 9.9, which is below the US market average of 18. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue.