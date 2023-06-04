Here's how to nominate an Oklahoma business for The Oklahoman's Top Workplaces award

Top Workplaces will highlight some of the best things happening in Oklahoma business.

Engagement, safety, trust, health, productivity — lots of words can describe what makes a great work environment, and it's time again for The Oklahoman to hear some of yours as we honor top workplaces in the state.

It gives us a way to recognize business leaders and organizations that excel in both work and workforce.

Businesses have to change to survive, let alone thrive, in an economy that never sits still whether it's growing or not. But not all every company manages to stand out.

Top Workplaces will highlight some of the best things happening in Oklahoma business. This is our 11th year of doing the program here at The Oklahoman.

Which companies stand out? Which companies are the best places to work? Which companies exhibit bold leadership?

If you know of an Oklahoma business that fits these kinds of descriptions, consider nominating it for our annual Top Workplaces award. If you work for a great company, we want to know about it. Tell us why it is so great. Let us help share your story with others.

Organizations with 35 or more employees in Oklahoma are eligible to participate. They can be public, private, nonprofit or government organizations.

Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey. The surveys will be administered from June through August.

The Oklahoman is partnering with Philadelphia-based Energage, the employee research and culture technology firm, to determine Oklahoma’s Top Workplaces, based solely on employee survey feedback. We surveyed 131 companies in 2022, getting feedback from 29,970 employees.

For 2022, 100 employers made the winners list, the most in the history of the program.

The nomination deadline is July 14, so don’t wait to fill out the nomination form at www.oklahoman.com/nominate or by calling 405-708-6151. Anyone can nominate a company, including business leadership, employees or even customers.

Winners will be published later this year.

Plenty of workplaces do incredible work no matter the challenges. Tell us about them. Help us show who is worthy of Top Workplaces recognition.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Nominate an Oklahoma business for The Oklahoman's Top Workplaces award