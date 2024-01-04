Here's how to nominate for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Young Woman Awards

Nominations for the eighth annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards benefitting Holy Angels are now open.

The event, sponsored by Red River Bank and The Shreveport Times, honors women who have made significant contributions to our community by providing their expertise, time, and resources.

Virginia K. Shehee paved the way for women leaders in the community through her business leadership, civic engagement and philanthropic heart. The women and young women nominated for this prestigious award should encapsulate these qualities.

Awards from the seventh annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman luncheon at the East Ridge Country Club Thursday afternoon, March 9, 2023.

The Most Influential Woman nominations will go to those who have shown a commitment to philanthropy by helping children, the elderly, those in need, the arts, business development, education or other acts of caring through unpaid positions.

The Most Influential Young Woman nominations will go to those who are high school juniors or seniors whose leadership, poise and determination are demonstrated through meaningful acts of philanthropy for her fellow students or community.

The 2024 Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Most Influential Young Woman Award luncheon March 7, 2024, at East Ridge Country Club.

To nominate a woman or young woman you believe deserves this honor, visit https://www.laholyangels.org/events/most-influential-woman/

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award Nominations open