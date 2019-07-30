Here's What NRG Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:NRG) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for NRG Energy:

0.13 = US$993m ÷ (US$9.5b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, NRG Energy has an ROCE of 13%.

Is NRG Energy's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, NRG Energy's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.1% average in the Renewable Energy industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how NRG Energy compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

In our analysis, NRG Energy's ROCE appears to be 13%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 4.4%. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how NRG Energy's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for NRG Energy.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect NRG Energy's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

NRG Energy has total assets of US$9.5b and current liabilities of US$1.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.