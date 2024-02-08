Here's who officially qualified for the ballot in the 2024 Indiana governor's race

Even after a rigorous petition process that typically weeds out unserious candidates, Indiana's gubernatorial primary is no less competitive.

All six Republican candidates and one Democratic candidate ― all of whom sat down with IndyStar late last year to talk about the issues ― have pulled through with enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot. They've all officially filed their candidacies with the state.

The deadline for filing a challenge is noon Feb. 16. After that, it’s up to the Indiana Election Commission to declare, at a public meeting, whether a candidate will be on the ballot.

The primary is May 7.

Republican

Mike Braun

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) answers questions from readers about his bid for Indiana governor during an interview with the IndyStar on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the PNC Center in Indianapolis.

Hometown: Jasper

Occupation: U.S. Senator for Indiana

Date filed: Feb. 2, 2024

Cash on hand as of Dec. 31: $4.1 million

The skinny: Mike Braun has always positioned himself as an entrepreneurial political "outsider," both now and when he defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in the U.S. Senate race in 2018. Likening himself to former President Donald Trump, Braun leans heavily on his business background as the founder and former CEO of Meyer Distributing in his hometown of Jasper and says Washington D.C. needs the business perspective. Now he's returning to Indiana to play "problem solver" for the state, saying he doesn't want to be a "career" D.C. politician. Braun is among the most conservative in the U.S. Senate and voted against measures like the American Rescue Plan and the Respect for Marriage Act.

Website: mikebraunforindiana.com

Brad Chambers

Brad Chambers, former state commerce secretary, speaks to the audience on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, during a First Principles Forum of Indiana Republican candidates for governor at Tarkington Theater in Carmel, Indiana.

Hometown: Indianapolis

Occupation: Former commerce secretary and former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Date filed: Feb. 7, 2024

The skinny: This is Chambers' first time in the political arena. His tenure in state government as head of the IEDC was an appointed position; prior to that, he was the four-decade founder and CEO of Indianapolis-based real estate investing firm Buckingham Companies. He's taking a distinctly economic approach to his campaign, pitching that strengthening the economy holds the key to solving Indiana's other problems, like mental health and education. At times he is the sole defender of the IEDC on the debate stage when the IEDC's new economic development strategy in the Boone County LEAP district ― Chambers' legacy ― is on trial. Chambers enjoys extensive financial support from the business class, including many C-Suite types in Central Indiana.

Website: chambersforindiana.com

Suzanne Crouch

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks during a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 at the Indiana Statehouse. She talks about the FSSA administration’s proposed cuts to the Attendant Care Program which provides funding to parents and legal guardians who care for their medically complex children.

Hometown: Evansville

Occupation: Indiana's lieutenant governor under Holcomb since 2017

Date filed: Jan. 30, 2024

Cash on hand as of Dec. 31: $3.8 million

The skinny: Crouch has a long history working through the ranks of government, from county auditor to state representative to state auditor before Holcomb tapped her to be his lieutenant governor. She's been flexing those connections by wracking up endorsements every day from elected officials across the state and levels of government. Voters haven't had a chance to get to know her personal positions on issues in her roles as auditor and Holcomb's No. 2, so on the campaign trail, she's trying to differentiate herself with bold positions that, at times, put her at odds with her own administration. Her signature proposal entails cutting Indiana's income tax; she's also criticized the IEDC's transparency and of the Holcomb administration's decision to cut a paid family caregiver program in light of a nearly $1 billion Medicaid budget shortfall. Mental health is a large part of her platform and she has shared her family member's struggles with depression, suicide and alcoholism publicly.

Website: crouchforindiana.com

Eric Doden

Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne entrepreneur, speaks to the audience on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, during a First Principles Forum of Indiana Republican candidates for governor at Tarkington Theater in Carmel, Indiana.

Hometown: Fort Wayne

Occupation: President of Pago USA, a company that restores buildings in downtown areas; founding partner of Domo Development LLC and Domo Ventures LLC

Date filed: Jan. 24, 2024

Cash on hand as of Dec. 31: $1 million

The skinny: Doden, the earliest entrant into the race, is perhaps most known as a former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. from 2013-15, under former Gov. Mike Pence. He also previously served as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., Allen County's business chamber. Doden's big pitch is to revitalize Indiana's main streets in rural communities as a way to bolster the state's economy, population and quality of life. An anti-abortion conservative, he also proposes a zero-cost adoption program and exempting school teachers from the state income tax. He has also pitched a vision for improving public safety in downtown Indianapolis that involves giving more control to state agencies.

Website: dodenforindiana.com

Curtis Hill

Former Attorney General Curtis Hill, a 2024 gubernatorial candidate is interviewed at the Indianapolis Star on Dec. 6, 2023, at the Indianapolis Star.

Hometown: Elkhart

Occupation: Former Indiana Attorney General (2017-20)

Date filed: Feb. 2, 2024

Cash on hand as of Dec. 31: $123,000

The skinny: Hill comes from a legal and conservative background, having served as Elkhart County prosecutor for 14 years before becoming Indiana's attorney general. In that 2016 election, he received the most votes among any ballot race in Indiana, including the presidency. He, more than his predecessors, expanded that office into a national political stage by speaking out on controversial issues and forming a close relationship with former President Donald Trump. But his reputation is stained by allegations that he groped four women, including a state lawmaker, at a party in 2018. Though a special prosecutor declined to file criminal charges, the state Supreme Court later suspended Hill's law license for a month. At the time, prominent members of his party called for him to resign; now, part of Hill's platform positions himself against the "Indianapolis establishment" ― a juxtaposition supported by his track record of speaking out against Holcomb's administration. Of the candidates, Hill is most vocal about culture-war issues like gender ideology and "wokism."

Website: curtishill.com

Jamie Reitenour

Jamie Reitenour, a 2024 gubernatorial candidate is interviewed at the Indianapolis Star on Dec. 8, 2023, at the Indianapolis Star.

Hometown: Indianapolis

Occupation: Mother of five

Date filed: Feb. 5, 2024

Cash on hand as of Dec. 31: $15,000

The skinny: Reitenour is a mother of five whose platform is built upon her devout Christian faith. She believes in banning all abortions, giving parents more access to what their kids are learning in school, cutting taxes and spending, and preventing transgender people from playing on sports teams that are not associated with their sex assigned at birth. One of her top priorities is improving the education system, in part by making sure high school seniors enroll in apprenticeships.

Website: jamie4ingov.com

Democrat

Jennifer McCormick

Former state schools superintendent Jennifer McCormick, pictured in her home town of New Castle, is running for Indiana governor as a Democrat.

Hometown: New Castle

Occupation: Former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction (2017-21)

Date filed: Feb. 5, 2024

Cash on hand as of Dec. 31: $201,000

The skinny: McCormick comes from an education background and was a Republican until flipping parties at the end of her term as state schools superintendent. But the Indiana GOP has considered her a Democrat since 2020, when she started endorsing a slew of Democratic candidates ― including opponents to House Speaker Todd Huston and Holcomb. She entered the race criticizing the state Republican supermajority's "divisive politics," particularly when it comes to schools, where debates have centered around LGBTQ issues and "parental rights." She views these debates as a distraction from other "common sense" issues like ensuring quality public education and supporting rural communities. But she faces stiff odds: Indiana hasn't had a Democratic governor in 20 years.

Website: mccormickforgov.com

Contact IndyStar state government and politics reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter@kayla_dwyer17.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2024 Election: Here's who made the ballot for Indiana governor