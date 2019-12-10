Here's who will be onstage for the December Democratic debate co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, and how to watch

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters

The requirements to make the sixth Democratic presidential primary debate in December are the strictest the DNC has set so far, and it will make for the most intimate debate stage yet.

Candidates must both secure 200,000 individual donors and earn 4% in four DNC-approved national or early-state polls, or 6% in two early-state polls to qualify for the debate.

So far, seven candidates have met both qualification thresholds.

The December debate will be co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico on Thursday, December 19 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The requirements to make the sixth Democratic presidential primary debate on December 19 are the strictest the Democratic National Committee has set so far, and it will make for the most intimate debate stage yet.

Candidates had to both secure 200,000 individual donors, of which 800 must be from 20 different states or territories, and earn 4% in four DNC-approved national or early-state polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada.

Alternatively, candidates could satisfy the polling requirement by reaching 6% in two early-state polls. Polls released by December 12, the week before the debate, count towards qualification.

Ten candidates qualified for the fifth Democratic primary debate, which had less strict qualification thresholds and was co-hosted by the Washington Post and MSNBC in the Atlanta, Georgia, area on Wednesday, November 20.

The December debate will be co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico on Thursday, December 19, at Loyola Marymount University in the first DNC primary debate to be held on the West coast.

California moved up its primary date to Super Tuesday, situating the delegate-rich state as a key player in the 2020 primary.

Who will be on stage:

So far, these seven candidates have met both the polling and fundraising requirements, according to Politico's tracker of DNC-approved debate polls:

While Sen. Kamala Harris of California also qualified for the December debate, she dropped out of the race on December 3, meaning she won't be on stage.

With just two days before the qualifying deadline, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still short by one qualifying poll. On December 9, Gabbard tweeted that she would not attend the December 19 debate even if she did qualify.

The debate will be moderated by PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, and Politico Chief Political Correspondent Tim Alberta.

How to watch:

The debate will broadcast live on all local PBS stations and will be additionally simulcast by CNN, CNN International, and CNN En Español. You can also watch the debate on PBS.com, Politico.com, CNN.com, and all CNN and PBS iOS, Android, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon apps, or tune in to your local PBS radio station.

Read more:

Joe Biden slams the media for saying Democrats have moved 'extremely to the left' since 2016 and says the party's not with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Joe Biden tore into an Iowa voter who claimed he sent his son Hunter to work in Ukraine, calling him a 'damn liar' and challenging him to a push-up contest

Here are the 2020 Democrats who stand to gain now that Kamala Harris has dropped out

Read the original article on Insider