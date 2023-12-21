Here's what is open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve in 2023

Christmas is nearly here once again.

A day when most people don't have to work and can simply enjoy some time with their family. However, not everyone closes up shop for the holiday, and it is important to plan ahead for when offices may close for the holiday — or actually stay open to serve customers.

Stores open on Christmas: What grocery stores are open Christmas Day 2023? Walgreens − yes; Kroger, Walmart − no.

Here's a look at what will be open and closed for Christmas in the Peoria area and central Illinois.

Are government offices open for Christmas 2023?

All federal offices will be closed from the legislature to the courthouse on Monday, Dec. 25. State offices will enjoy an extended holiday, as they will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26. Check with individual Illinois Secretary of State facilities for a respective closing date, as some state holidays may be observed on different days.

Following the state's lead, Peoria County government offices will enjoy an extended holiday with offices closed Dec. 25-26. The city will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.

Will the post office be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2023?

The United States Postal Service will shutter their doors both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. No mail will be delivered and packages will not be shipped. Click here for a schedule of the last day to mail something via USPS, FedEx or UPS by Christmas. All offices close Christmas Day.

Christmas shipping deadlines 2023: Last days to ship USPS, FedEx, UPS for holidays

Will banks be open on Christmas Eve 2023?

Most banks along with the stock markets will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.

What else is closed for Christmas 2023?

Enjoy the extra time with your kids as most schools are closed for the holidays, but don't expect to to check out any books from the local library. Most branches will be closed from Sunday, Dec. 24 through Tuesday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas.

Will my trash get picked up on Christmas 2023?

Trash will be picked up in Peoria one day after your regularly scheduled pickup day in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Gift card scams ruin Christmas: What police want you to know about new card draining scam

What stores are open on Christmas Day 2023 near me?

While most stores are closed, there are a few staying open to accommodate the masses. With several stores are limiting their hours for Christmas Eve, visit www.pjstar.com for a list of closings and to see who is still open.

What restaurants are open on Christmas Eve 2023 near me?

If you don't feel like cooking for the holiday, visit www.pjstar.com for a look at what restaurants are open on Christmas Eve.

More: Want to dine out on Christmas Eve? These Peoria restaurants will be open this year

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Christmas 2023: What is open, closed Christmas Day, around the holiday