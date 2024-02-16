Here's what is open, closed around Greater Cincinnati on Presidents Day 2024

Monday is Presidents Day, the federal holiday celebrating the birthdays of the first President George Washington and 16th President Abraham Lincoln.

Established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington, the holiday became popularly known as Presidents Day after 1971 when it was moved as part of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, an attempt to create more three-day weekends for the nation’s workers, according to History.com.

Although Washington's birthday is Feb. 22 and Lincoln's is Feb. 12, Presidents Day is observed on the third Monday of February each year.

Some of the businesses or services you normally use may be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday.

Banks: Some banks, including Federal Reserve Banks, Chase Bank, Fifth Third Bank, PNC Bank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo will be closed. Be sure to check your local bank hours.

Mail services: Post office locations will be closed and the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.

Trash service: If your regular trash collection day falls on Presidents Day Monday, the city of Cincinnati will collect your trash the following day. Collections for the remainder of the week will be delayed one day.

Grocery stores: Most grocery stores, including Kroger, Target, Walmart and Meijer will remain open under the normal operating schedule.

Schools: Schools in the area, including Cincinnati Public Schools, Covington Independent Schools, Newport Independent Schools, Kenton County Schools, Boone County Schools and Campbell County Schools are closed.

Local government, courts: City of Cincinnati, Hamilton County offices, courts and services, Campbell County, Kenton County and Boone County courts and offices are closed.

Federal offices: Presidents Day is a federal holiday. All non-essential government employees are off work and most government offices are closed.

Stock markets: The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed. U.S. bond markets will also shut down.

