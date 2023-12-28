Here's what is open on New Year's Day and New Year's Eve

As we ring in New Year's Day in 2024, most Americans will enjoy an extra day of rest to recover from the New Year's Eve festivities.

However, not everything closes, especially in the service industry. You can expect restaurants and retail stores to be open both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

But don't plan to stop by the bank on the way to the DMV. You'll run into locked doors.

Here's a look at what's open and closed for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in the Peoria area and central Illinois:

Are government offices open for New Year's Day 2024?

All federal and state offices will also be closed from legislature to the courthouse on Monday, Jan. 1. Check with individual Illinois Secretary of State facilitities for a respective closing date, as some state holidays may be observed on different days.

Following the state's lead, Peoria County government offices and the city will also be closed Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year's Day.

Will the post office be open on New Year's Eve 2023 or New Year's Day 2024?

The United States Postal Service will shutter doors both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. No mail will be delivered and packages will not be shipped. All offices close New Year's Day for FedEx and UPS, as well, leaving FedEx Custom Critical the only option on New Year's Day.

Will banks be open on New Year's Day 2024?

Most banks along with the stock markets will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year's Day.

What else is closed for New Year's Eve 2023 and New Year's Day 2024?

Enjoy the extra time with your kids as most schools are closed for the holidays, but don't expect to to check out any books from the local library on New Year's Day. Most branches will be closed both Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of the holiday.

Will my trash get picked up on New Year's Day 2024?

Trash will be picked up in Peoria one day after your regularly scheduled pickup day in observance of the holiday.

What restaurants are open on New Year's Eve 2023 near me?

Looking for a special meal to ring in the New Year? Visit www.pjstar.com for a look at the best fine dining restaurants or the newest locations to open in the Peoria area. You'll likely need a reservation, so call ahead.

