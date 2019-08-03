Here's What We Like About Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)'s Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of August.

Oppenheimer Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.48 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Oppenheimer Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of $27.66. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Oppenheimer Holdings is paying out just 16% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NYSE:OPY Historical Dividend Yield, August 3rd 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Oppenheimer Holdings earnings per share are up 8.8% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Oppenheimer Holdings has delivered an average of 0.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is Oppenheimer Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Oppenheimer Holdings ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

