Here's What ORBIS AG's (ETR:OBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at ORBIS AG's (ETR:OBS) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, ORBIS's P/E ratio is 27.27. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €27.27 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for ORBIS

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for ORBIS:

P/E of 27.27 = €7.05 ÷ €0.26 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does ORBIS Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (30.8) for companies in the it industry is higher than ORBIS's P/E.

XTRA:OBS Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 19th 2019 More

ORBIS's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with ORBIS, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

ORBIS increased earnings per share by a whopping 27% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 8.7% annually, over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does ORBIS's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of €9.6m, ORBIS has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 15% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On ORBIS's P/E Ratio

ORBIS's P/E is 27.3 which is above average (19.7) in its market. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.