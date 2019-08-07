Here's What Oswal Greentech Limited's (NSE:BINDALAGRO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Oswal Greentech Limited's (NSE:BINDALAGRO) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Oswal Greentech has a P/E ratio of 5.99, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 17%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Oswal Greentech:

P/E of 5.99 = ₹11.2 ÷ ₹1.87 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Oswal Greentech's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.8) for companies in the real estate industry is higher than Oswal Greentech's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Oswal Greentech will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Most would be impressed by Oswal Greentech earnings growth of 14% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 9.5%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio. But earnings per share are down 5.2% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Oswal Greentech's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Oswal Greentech's ₹132m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Oswal Greentech's P/E Ratio

Oswal Greentech trades on a P/E ratio of 6, which is below the IN market average of 13.6. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.