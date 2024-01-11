Here's how Ouachita Parish is commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

There are several celebrations scheduled for Monday in Ouachita Parish to commemorate the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

Regarded as one of the most influential African American civil rights leaders during the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led the fight for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited discrimination in voter registration requirements, racial segregation in schools and public accommodations, and employment, as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

He was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

On Nov. 2, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill making Martin Luther King, Jr. Day a federal holiday effective Jan. 20, 1986. The holiday is now observed the third Monday in January.

Here are several local celebrations of the holiday.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Foundation of Ouachita Parish

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Foundation of Ouachita Parish is sponsoring several activities in conjunction with the holiday. This year's theme is "The Quest for Peace and Achieving Justice: Who's Accountable?"

A pre-celebration program will kickoff the holiday Friday at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 206 New Natchitoches, West Monroe. Rev. Brian Reed of New Tabernacle Baptist Church will be serve as keynote speaker.

The annual parade will be held 10 a.m. Monday. Line-up starts 9 a.m. at Wossman High School, 1600 Arizona Avenue and will end at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, 1405 Bernstein Park Road.

Students in grades K-12 are encouraged to participate in this year's essay contest. Packets can be picked up at the Greater New Antioch Baptist Church, 301 Sherrouse Avenue. The submission deadline is Friday at 5 p.m.

An essay contest and recognition program will be held 6 p.m. Monday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Street, Monroe. The guest speaker will be Rev. Robby Williams.

City of Monroe: 'Building Bridges and Breaking Barriers'

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the City of Monroe is holding its 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute at 10 a.m. at the Jack Howard Theatre at the Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway.

This year's theme is "Building Bridges and Breaking Barriers."

The city will recognize recipients of the James Sharp, Jr. Justice Award, B.D. Robinson Unity Award, Abe Pierce III Leadership Award, Lillie "Granny" Goins Community Service Award, Morris Henry Carroll Education Award, W.L. "Jack" Howard Public Service Award, Marshall "Shack" Harris Humanitarian Award and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Trailblazer Award.

Keynote speaker will be Monroe native Zebie Grayson, an author and attorney.

