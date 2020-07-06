Here's What Overstock.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

A look at the shareholders of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Overstock.com has a market capitalization of US$1.3b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Overstock.com.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Overstock.com?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Overstock.com does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Overstock.com, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Overstock.com. Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.0% of shares outstanding. With 4.6% and 4.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Allianz Asset Management AG and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.