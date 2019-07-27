Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Tianli Holdings Group Limited (HKG:117)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Tianli Holdings Group Limited's (HKG:117) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Tianli Holdings Group has a price to earnings ratio of 2.5, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$2.5 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tianli Holdings Group:

P/E of 2.5 = CN¥0.54 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.21 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Tianli Holdings Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Tianli Holdings Group has a lower P/E than the average (9.8) P/E for companies in the electronic industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Tianli Holdings Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's great to see that Tianli Holdings Group grew EPS by 15% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 149%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Tianli Holdings Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of CN¥211m, Tianli Holdings Group has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 51% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Tianli Holdings Group's P/E Ratio

Tianli Holdings Group has a P/E of 2.5. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.7. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.