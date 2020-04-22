Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (HKG:3380)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Logan Property Holdings Company Limited's (HKG:3380), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Logan Property Holdings's P/E ratio is 5.45. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 18.3%.

How Do I Calculate Logan Property Holdings's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Logan Property Holdings:

P/E of 5.45 = CN¥11.024 ÷ CN¥2.022 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Logan Property Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Logan Property Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (6.2) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

SEHK:3380 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 22nd 2020

Logan Property Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, Logan Property Holdings grew EPS by a whopping 37% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 34% per year over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Logan Property Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Logan Property Holdings's net debt is 50% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Logan Property Holdings's P/E Ratio

Logan Property Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 5.5, which is below the HK market average of 9.6. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.