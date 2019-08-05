Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Schaffer Corporation Limited (ASX:SFC)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Schaffer Corporation Limited's (ASX:SFC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Schaffer has a P/E ratio of 8.38. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 12%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Schaffer:

P/E of 8.38 = A$14.92 ÷ A$1.78 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Schaffer's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Schaffer has a lower P/E than the average (11.9) P/E for companies in the auto components industry.

ASX:SFC Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 5th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Schaffer shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Schaffer, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Schaffer's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 102% last year. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 28% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Schaffer's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 7.0% of Schaffer's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Schaffer's P/E Ratio

Schaffer trades on a P/E ratio of 8.4, which is below the AU market average of 16.2. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.