Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Uttam Sugar Mills Limited (NSE:UTTAMSUGAR)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Uttam Sugar Mills Limited's (NSE:UTTAMSUGAR) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Uttam Sugar Mills has a price to earnings ratio of 7.15, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 14%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Uttam Sugar Mills:

P/E of 7.15 = ₹109.2 ÷ ₹15.27 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Uttam Sugar Mills's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Uttam Sugar Mills has a lower P/E than the average (14.8) in the food industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Uttam Sugar Mills shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Uttam Sugar Mills, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, Uttam Sugar Mills grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 243% gain was both fast and well deserved. Even better, EPS is up 92% per year over three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Uttam Sugar Mills's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Uttam Sugar Mills has net debt worth a very significant 180% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Uttam Sugar Mills's P/E Ratio

Uttam Sugar Mills's P/E is 7.2 which is below average (13.8) in the IN market. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.