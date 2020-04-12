Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited (HKG:579)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited's (HKG:579), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy has a P/E ratio of 4.22. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$4.22 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy:

P/E of 4.22 = CN¥1.071 ÷ CN¥0.254 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CN¥1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy has a lower P/E than the average (6.6) in the renewable energy industry classification.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy's earnings per share fell by 4.5% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 6.6% over the last 5 years. And EPS is down 3.8% a year, over the last 3 years. So you wouldn't expect a very high P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy's P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 290% of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy's market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy's P/E Ratio