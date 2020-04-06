Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd (HKG:3378)

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd's (HKG:3378) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Xiamen International Port's P/E ratio is 5.97. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 16.7%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Xiamen International Port:

P/E of 5.97 = CN¥0.613 ÷ CN¥0.103 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Xiamen International Port Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below Xiamen International Port has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the infrastructure industry, which is 6.4.

Its P/E ratio suggests that Xiamen International Port shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Xiamen International Port grew EPS by 14% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 8.2% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Xiamen International Port's Balance Sheet

Xiamen International Port's net debt is considerable, at 278% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Xiamen International Port's P/E Ratio

Xiamen International Port trades on a P/E ratio of 6.0, which is below the HK market average of 9.1. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.