Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited (NSE:LFIC)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited's (NSE:LFIC) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Lakshmi Finance & Industrial has a P/E ratio of 9.80. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 10.2%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Lakshmi Finance & Industrial:

P/E of 9.80 = ₹51.70 ÷ ₹5.28 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Lakshmi Finance & Industrial has a lower P/E than the average (12.9) in the capital markets industry classification.

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Lakshmi Finance & Industrial, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial saw earnings per share decrease by 58% last year. And EPS is down 6.7% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Lakshmi Finance & Industrial's P/E?

With net cash of ₹68m, Lakshmi Finance & Industrial has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 45% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Lakshmi Finance & Industrial's P/E Ratio

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial has a P/E of 9.8. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.2. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.