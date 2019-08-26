Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme (EPA:ALMDG)

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme's (EPA:ALMDG), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme has a P/E ratio of 23.04. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme:

P/E of 23.04 = €46.8 ÷ €2.03 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme has a lower P/E than the average (25.4) P/E for companies in the tech industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme grew EPS by a stonking 45% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 13%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme's €15m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme's P/E Ratio

MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme trades on a P/E ratio of 23, which is above its market average of 16.8. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme to have a high P/E ratio.