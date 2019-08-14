Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Scandi Standard AB (publ) (STO:SCST)

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Scandi Standard AB (publ)'s (STO:SCST) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Scandi Standard has a price to earnings ratio of 16.32, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.1%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Scandi Standard:

P/E of 16.32 = SEK58 ÷ SEK3.55 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Scandi Standard's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Scandi Standard has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the food industry average (16.3).

OM:SCST Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 14th 2019

That indicates that the market expects Scandi Standard will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Scandi Standard actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that Scandi Standard grew EPS by 24% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 8.9%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Scandi Standard's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Scandi Standard has net debt equal to 50% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Scandi Standard's P/E Ratio

Scandi Standard's P/E is 16.3 which is about average (16) in the SE market. With only modest debt levels, and strong earnings growth, the market seems to doubt that the growth can be maintained. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.