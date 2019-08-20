Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand DCM Shriram Limited (NSE:DCMSHRIRAM)

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to DCM Shriram Limited's (NSE:DCMSHRIRAM), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, DCM Shriram's P/E ratio is 6.93. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 14%.

How Do I Calculate DCM Shriram's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for DCM Shriram:

P/E of 6.93 = ₹401.25 ÷ ₹57.86 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does DCM Shriram's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see DCM Shriram has a lower P/E than the average (11.4) in the chemicals industry classification.

DCM Shriram's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with DCM Shriram, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, DCM Shriram grew EPS by a whopping 44% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 26%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting DCM Shriram's P/E?

DCM Shriram has net debt worth 19% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On DCM Shriram's P/E Ratio

DCM Shriram has a P/E of 6.9. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.4. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one might have expected a higher P/E ratio. That may be worth further research.