Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Mecelec Composites SA (EPA:ALMEC)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Mecelec Composites SA's (EPA:ALMEC) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Mecelec Composites's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 9.17. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €9.17 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Mecelec Composites

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mecelec Composites:

P/E of 9.17 = €1.860 ÷ €0.203 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

How Does Mecelec Composites's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Mecelec Composites has a lower P/E than the average (18.3) P/E for companies in the electrical industry.

ENXTPA:ALMEC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 21st 2020 More

Mecelec Composites's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Mecelec Composites's earnings per share fell by 21% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 16% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Mecelec Composites's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Mecelec Composites has net debt worth 55% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Mecelec Composites's P/E Ratio

Mecelec Composites trades on a P/E ratio of 9.2, which is below the FR market average of 13.8. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.