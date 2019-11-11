Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Madhav Marbles and Granites Limited (NSE:MADHAV)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Madhav Marbles and Granites Limited's (NSE:MADHAV) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Madhav Marbles and Granites has a P/E ratio of 5.39, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹5.39 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for Madhav Marbles and Granites

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Madhav Marbles and Granites:

P/E of 5.39 = ₹23.40 ÷ ₹4.34 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Madhav Marbles and Granites's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Madhav Marbles and Granites has a lower P/E than the average (16.5) P/E for companies in the building industry.

NSEI:MADHAV Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 11th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Madhav Marbles and Granites shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Madhav Marbles and Granites's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 75% last year. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down 11% per year over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Madhav Marbles and Granites's Balance Sheet

Madhav Marbles and Granites's net debt is 83% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Madhav Marbles and Granites's P/E Ratio

Madhav Marbles and Granites's P/E is 5.4 which is below average (13.3) in the IN market. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.