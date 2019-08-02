Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Solvay SA (EBR:SOLB)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Solvay SA's (EBR:SOLB) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Solvay has a price to earnings ratio of 13.08, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.6%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Solvay:

P/E of 13.08 = €94.74 ÷ €7.24 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Solvay's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below Solvay has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the chemicals industry, which is 13.4.

Solvay's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Solvay actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Solvay increased earnings per share by 2.6% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 27%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Solvay's P/E?

Net debt is 34% of Solvay's market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On Solvay's P/E Ratio

Solvay's P/E is 13.1 which is below average (15.3) in the BE market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings are improving. If growth is sustainable over the long term, then the current P/E ratio may be a sign of good value.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'