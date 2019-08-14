Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand AksharChem (India) Limited (NSE:AKSCHEM)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use AksharChem (India) Limited's (NSE:AKSCHEM) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. AksharChem (India) has a P/E ratio of 8.54, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 12%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for AksharChem (India):

P/E of 8.54 = ₹219 ÷ ₹25.63 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does AksharChem (India) Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.7) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than AksharChem (India)'s P/E.

NSEI:AKSCHEM Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 14th 2019 More

AksharChem (India)'s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with AksharChem (India), it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

AksharChem (India)'s earnings per share fell by 30% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 8.5% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

AksharChem (India)'s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 4.9% of AksharChem (India)'s market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On AksharChem (India)'s P/E Ratio

AksharChem (India) trades on a P/E ratio of 8.5, which is below the IN market average of 13.6. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.